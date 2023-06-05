In a 2018 Pew Research Center survey, around three-quarters of Americans — 74% to be exact — said the most important obligation of a good citizen was voting in elections.
It’s even more important than paying taxes (71%) and following the law (69%), survey respondents said.
We’re hoping that Attleboro voters prove their good citizenship Tuesday by heading to the polls in a rare June election.
After that, we hope city officials agree that this should be the last time city voters are asked to cast a ballot in June.
On Tuesday, three names are on the ballot for a single at-large seat on the city council. The vacancy was created when At-large Councilor Cathleen DeSimone was elected mayor on Feb. 28, succeeding Paul Heroux who was elected Bristol County sheriff last November.
The three candidates are Timothy Barone, a 47-year-old biochemist; Laurie Sawyer, a 51-year-old hospital administrator; and Jonathan Tavares, a 29-year-old lawyer and real estate agent.
None have held an elected political position before although Barone ran for mayor in the most recent Attleboro election and worked at political conventions and Sawyer ran for city clerk in 2021. (Profiles of the candidates are on The Sun Chronicle website.)
Election officials are predicting a low turnout, which would be expected given that vacation season has begun, Attleboro High School has already congratulated its Class of 2023 and another election — with the same seat on the ballot — looms in just five months. Without the high-profile position of mayor topping the ballot, it’s likely that turnout will mirror local town elections, where 90% of the electorate often declines to go to the polls.
We hope that assumption is wrong.
As the Pew survey indicates, Americans understand that full participation in choosing our leaders is key to building a strong community. The winner of this election will get a foot in the door for November’s vote, and that decision should not come down to relatively few people.
It’s unfortunate that the city charter is forcing this election, and we urge officials to amend it soon.
For one thing, it’s costly to taxpayers. The city needs to secure six polling places and hire workers to staff them from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For another, the city council cuts back on meetings during these summer months, and major city business is unlikely to happen during the fall election season.
The city charter should be changed so that only council vacancies of up to a year are filled by special election. Otherwise, let the mayor appoint a successor with confirmation from the council.
Still, we encourage Attleboro voters to go to the polls Tuesday.
Most Americans agree it’s your most important civic obligation.