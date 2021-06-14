As the temperatures rise, so do the number of drowning deaths.
Massachusetts has been especially hard hit in recent weeks. Since May 15, nine people have lost their lives in the water, nearly all of them within Interstate 495.
The most tragic of these occurred earlier this month when a 38-year-old Worcester police officer died trying to rescue a 14-year-old boy from a local pond. The tragedy also claimed the life of the teen.
And on Saturday, a nine-year-old girl was pulled from a private pool after a near drowning in Metheun. She remains in critical condition.
Though it’s not surprising that many people head to pools, ponds and beaches to seek relief from the heat, safety must come first. Consider these facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
There are nearly 3,600 fatal drownings each year — about 10 deaths per day — in swimming incidents. An additional 332 people die on average each year from drowning in boating-related incidents.
About one in five people who die from drowning are children 14 and younger. For every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency care for submersion injuries.
More than 50 percent of drowning victims treated in emergency rooms require hospitalization or further care, compared with a hospitalization rate of about 6 percent for all unintentional injuries. These injuries can cause severe brain damage that may result in long-term issues such as memory problems, learning disabilities and permanent loss of basic functioning.
And, as reporter George W. Rhodes details in his front page story today, there is a severe lack of certified life guards in the region — a fact that can make waterways and pools even more dangerous to those who can’t swim.
But lifeguards can only do so much.
The best way to prevent drowning deaths is to learn basic swimming — knowing how to float and move through the water — at an early age.
Help is right around the corner. Many area communities are offering swimming lessons this summer.
Another valuable resource is the YMCA, which likes to call itself, “America’s swim instructor.” Both the Attleboro and Hockomock Area YMCAs provide lessons year-round for children as young as six months.
Here are some water safety tips from the YMCA:
1. Never swim alone. Teach your children that they should only swim in locations where a lifeguard is on duty.
2. Supervise your children whenever they’re in water. Whether it’s bath time or taking a dip in a pool or lake, make sure your children are within an arm’s reach of you at all time.
3. Don’t engage in breath holding activities. Children shouldn’t hold their breath for a prolonged amount of time while swimming, as this can cause drowning and has several other severe physical side-effects.
4. Wear a life jacket. Inexperienced or non-swimmers should wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.
5. Don’t jump in the water to save a friend who is struggling in deep water. If a child finds their friend in deep water unexpectedly, their natural reaction may be to jump in the water to try to save them. Even if a child is a great swimmer, a panicked person will overpower them, pulling them underwater with them. The Y teaches the “reach, throw, don’t go” concept of using a long object to reach for them and pull them to safety. By using this technique children can help their friend without compromising their own safety.
Swimming lessons alone won’t avoid all tragedies. Among teens, swimmers can become overconfident and take risks, especially if alcohol is involved. The bottom line is that the water should always be respected.
Summer is here (though not officially until June 20). Temperatures will continue to rise.
Please take this advice so that the number of tragedies does not climb with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.