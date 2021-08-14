The statistics are alarming.
The reality is heartbreaking.
The death of a child — any child — is tragic. When it comes as a result of that child — or teenager – choosing to end a life that has barely begun, the trauma for those left behind is almost unsustainable.
“What did I miss, how could I have helped, what didn’t I do?” And, perhaps most painful,” Did I do something?”
There are no easy answers to any of these questions, as correspondent and former Sun Chronicle editor Larry Kessler notes in his front-page story today looking at the issue of teen suicide.
But the search for answers must be made.
As noted in today’s look at one family’s tragedy, teen suicide is being recognized as a growing problem. A report last year by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics’ National Vital Statistics System revealed that “the rate of death by suicide in people from 10 to 24 years old increased by 57.4% in the United States over the 10-year period from 2007 to 2018. That was a dramatic jump from where the numbers stood in the early 2000s, remaining relatively stable until 2007.”
In Massachusetts, rates varied from 2000 to 2018, according to the report, with spikes in the years 2007-09, when 157 suicides were reported, and from 2016-18, when 258 suicides were reported.
The coronavirus pandemic — which increased isolation, added academic pressure and exacerbated family tensions — has contributed to mental health issues.
The Kaiser Family Foundation, reported “many parents have reported poor mental health outcomes in their children throughout the pandemic.”
Mental health issues — anxiety and depression among them — are key factors in teenagers’ feelings of hopelessness leading to thoughts of suicide.
Adolescence is already a difficult time. The pressure to fit in with a group, to please parents, to succeed in school — all are daunting enough. Now try to imagine doing all of that while dealing with an illness that can seem all consuming. And add to that the fact — which we are just now beginning to understand — that the brains of these young people are not fully developed, particularly when it comes to decision making.
As the section on teen suicide on the website of the Mayo Clinic puts it, teens might be “unable to see that they can turn their lives around — and that suicide is a permanent response, not a solution, to a temporary problem.”
The statistics do not tell the whole story, however.
Around our area, families affected by teen suicide have worked through their paid to shed light on the issue, such as KyleCares of North Attleboro (kylecaresinc.org), which was started by the Johnson family in memory of their son Kyle.
And young people themselves, as with North Attleboro High School’s Green Bandana project are trying to remove the stigma surrounding teen mental health issues.
Parents who think their teen is in immediate danger should call 911, your local emergency number or a suicide hotline number — such as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) in the United States.
