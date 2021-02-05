Two of the biggest names in American sports will grab the spotlight at Sunday’s Super Bowl.
There’s 43-year-old former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, trying to win his seventh Lombardi Trophy in 10 tries, this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
And there’s his 25-year-old challenger, Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ electrifying quarterback who some speculate may surpass Brady as the greatest of all time.
But someone else who has grabbed attention amidst the Super Bowl hype is a Chiefs special teams player who touched the ball three times this season for a grand total of eight yards.
That player is Anthony Sherman, the pride of North Attleboro.
Sherman made headlines this week with his decision to raffle off his truck for charity.
How this raffle came about, however, tells you much about the character of the man nicknamed “Sausage” and how beloved he is in Kansas City and his hometown of North Attleboro.
It all began with Oreos — about 12,000 of them.
About a month ago, Sherman decided to pull a prank on former major league baseball player Adam LaRoche, a friend who lives in the Kansas City area, so he dumped the cookies through the sunroof of LaRoche’s car.
The truck raffle was LaRoche’s way of exacting revenge.
With the help of some of Chiefs teammates, LaRoche managed to get access to Sherman’s personal Twitter account and posted that the truck would be raffled off for LaRoche’s charity, the E3 Ranch Foundation, which supports combat warriors, the food insecure and the Kansas City initiative to fight human trafficking. Other professional athletes got in on the prank by retweeting the post and urging others to pitch in.
Instead of getting angry, “I just decided it is only a truck,” Sherman said.
“It’s been a prank from day one, but I’m all on board now and I hope it raises a ton of money,” he said.
None of this surprises Sherman’s Red Rocketeer teammates. They remember him making practices fun by encouraging teammates to wear long-johns on the field and kicking off with an old-fashioned square-toed shoe.
But they also say his charitable efforts towards his hometown continue today.
“One hundred percent, he’s a townie at heart,” said John Farroba, a Big Red teammate. “You hear the stories of when he comes back, reaching out to people who need help.”
The 10-year NFL veteran will be playing in his second straight Super Bowl but remains as grounded as the day in 2007 when he received his North Attleboro High diploma.
“I could have never have believed that I’ve been in the NFL this long, this is all just an incredible experience,” Sherman, 32, told reporters this week. “I always watched the Super Bowls growing up as a kid back in North Attleboro and I never thought that one day I’d be playing in not just one, but two.”
Some may be rooting for Brady on Sunday, others for Mahomes. But we’d like everyone to applaud North Attleboro’s own Anthony Sherman, a champion on and off the field.
To take part in the raffle, visit www.shermfightsforfreedom.org. The raffle will take place Feb. 19. Instead of the truck, Sherman is also offering a $40,000 cash prize option.
