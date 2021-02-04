On Wednesday, the ashes of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died trying to protect both lawmakers and the seat of democracy itself during the Jan. 6 riot, were placed in the center of the Capitol’s Rotunda to lie in honor.
Sicknick, a 13-year veteran of the force, died from injuries he received after being bludgeoned in the head with a fire extinguisher by supporters of President Donald Trump.
In short, he was murdered, slain by a person or group of people who were carrying out the wishes of our then-outgoing president to overturn the will of the people and toss out the new, democratically elected president.
We must never forget this.
But this is exactly what many Republican lawmakers want — led by people like Sen. Ted Cruz, Congressman Marco Rubio, and a host of other treasonists who think the former president should not be standing trial for inciting a riot.
Since the Jan. 6 attempt to overthrow the lawful government, the cry from many on the right, from lawmakers right on down to regular citizens, has been to “move on.”
Some Republican lawmakers have even claimed that the entire impeachment trial is unconstitutional now that Trump is out of office.
If that is determined to be the case, then we have bigger problems than we may have thought. That essentially means a sitting president can commit any wrongdoing in the final days in office — including the inciting of a riot that leads to the murder of a police officer — and walk away, unscathed.
U.S. criminal code 2102 defines “inciting a riot” in part as:
“(1) an act or acts of violence by one or more persons part of an assemblage of three or more persons, which act or acts shall constitute a clear and present danger of, or shall result in, damage or injury to the property of any other person or to the person of any other individual or (2) a threat or threats of the commission of an act or acts of violence by one or more persons part of an assemblage of three or more persons having, individually or collectively, the ability of immediate execution of such threat or threats, where the performance of the threatened act or acts of violence would constitute a clear and present danger of, or would result in, damage or injury to the property of any other person or to the person of any other individual.
(b) “to organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on a riot”, includes, but is not limited to, urging or instigating other persons to riot ...”
This charge of inciting a riot can be leveled against any citizen. A president, present or former, is not above the law. They, too, can be charged as such.
The impeachment hearings are being held to determine if Trump’s pre-riot speech meets that charge. Many experts in law, including the many lawyers in Congress, think it does.
But because this is not a criminal trial, but rather a political one, a guilty finding won’t mean jail time, but rather bar Trump from ever holding office again.
But to those who claim this trial will only make matters worse by furthering our divide, we turn your attention to the Catholic church and child sexual abuse, an issue that had a major impact on the Attleboro area.
Investigations brought people like child molester James Porter, and a number of other priests, to trial.
But the Church’s refusal to hold responsible higher officials who allowed the Porters of the priesthood to carry out their abuse for years, officials such as Cardinal Bernard Law of Boston, left a stain on the Vatican that it struggles to overcome to this day.
Granted, unlike the priests, the rioters at the Capitol were not in Trump’s employ. But he clearly held sway over them, thus the inciting to riot charge.
We cannot allow such a stain on our nation’s future and our democracy.
We owe it to generations to come to see this to the end no matter what the immediate effects are.
The nation needs a cleansing. We must show the many racists and fascists who entered the Capitol, smashing up the building and threatening to kill lawmakers under the guise of being patriots, that violent insurrection has no place in our country.
We owe this to democracy and those who give their lives to protect it.
We owe this to Brian Sicknick.
