To at least some, the ideal future is going to be car-free.
The gas-guzzling, carbon-spewing, resource wasting behemoths on which capitalism in America thrived were going the way of the dinosaur.
The future was going to be a happy land of livable cities, public transportation and bike paths — sort of like Denmark, but with the NFL.
And — according to one version of this lovely vision — the coronavirus pandemic was going to speed us all towards this Nirvana.
People were being forced to stay home and telecommute to work. That would finally prove to the masses, deluded by years of automotive advertising, that they didn’t need cars. They were free at last.
Right?
Not so — you should pardon the expression — fast.
It turns out that it was the cars that actually meant freedom — just has they have since the days of Henry Ford.
Drive-through services and drive-in business has been a part of the American scene for a century, or almost as long as the car itself.
And the pandemic — rather than making cars redundant — has brought them back.
Many restaurants survived only because they could offer customers drive-by and curbside pickup.
Last summer, as staff writer George W. Rhodes notes in his front page story this weekend, Showcase Cinemas at Patriot Place in Foxboro hosted drive-in movies. The showings sold out. Guests were required to remain in their vehicles and the theater had staff on hand to ensure social distancing guidelines.
Prompted by the pandemic, some hospitals, like Attleboro’s own Sturdy Memorial, set up drive-thru coronavirus testing sites, while churches had drive-up services and some candidates, including President Joe Biden, had drive-up political rallies where raucous horn-honking took the place of raucous cheering.
Many other businesses fell back on curbside pickup — even those that didn’t seem like naturals for drive through business — like Macy’s department store that arranged for customers to wait in their cars while goods were brought to them.
So are cars — the dirty, smelly, dangerous bane of every green-minded person — back to stay?
Maybe. But this is not your father’s Oldsmobile.
Within 15 years — if pending legislation gains a foothold — every car sold in Massachusetts will have to be electric. Other states may soon follow suit. And President Joe Biden is aiming for the federal vehicle fleet to go pollution free.
Of course, the reaction from Detroit, et al., has been, well, not defiance. The company of which it was once said that “what’s good for General Motors is good for America” plans to phase out gasoline light-duty cars and SUVs by 2035.
And Ford has introduced an EV version of its iconic Mustang that looks, and supposedly drives, like a Mustang.
We may be headed for a future that’s both greener and freer. And we’ll still have the NFL.
