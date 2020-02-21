Most of us have done it at one time or another: Talked on the phone while driving our cars.
Perhaps you’ve even scanned your contact list, found who you were looking for and hit “call.”
We hope you haven’t texted someone or scanned the internet or browsed social media while operating a vehicle. But you know plenty of people do when you see their heads down and the blue glow on their smartphones on their faces. Or they wait forever to move after the traffic light turns green. Or, scariest of all, you see them heading in your lane.
Beginning Sunday, that kind of behavior is also against the law.
Massachusetts’ long overdue ban on cellphone use while driving begins then, and police locally and across the commonwealth will be looking for scofflaws.
The statute will bring Massachusetts in line with most states in the Northeast, including the other five in New England, which already have bans in place.
The ban was held up by legislators in heavily minority districts who feared police would use the law to stop black and Hispanic voters.
To counter those worries, the Registry of Motor Vehicles is required to collect demographic data for every traffic stop ending with a hand-held device citation, and the data will be analyzed by an outside agency for any irregularities, such as racial profiling, and made available to the public.
Any department found to have engaged in racial or gender profiling will be required to undergo bias training.
The law calls for a $100 fine for the first offense, $250 for the second and $500 for each subsequent violation. If you commit a second or subsequent offense, you will be required to complete an educational program focused on distracted driving prevention. A third or subsequent violation will also likely mean a surcharge to your insurance premiums.
Here are a few do’s and don’ts about the law:
DO use hands-free technology such as Bluetooth, a “single tap or swipe” to activate or deactivate hands-free mode and navigation technology mounted to the vehicle.
DON’T use your phone while stopped at a traffic light. That’s against the law.
DO pull over — if it’s safe to do so — if you get a call or text you believe you must answer. Drivers may still use their phones if they are stationary and not in an active traffic lane.
DON’T get angry if you see a cop on the phone. The law does not apply to public safety personnel or first responders while operating an emergency services vehicle and doing their jobs.
DO use your phone if it’s an emergency. That’s allowed but be sure it’s a true emergency.
The state is giving motorists a break to get accustomed to the law.
There’s a grace period through March 31 during which you will get a warning if it’s your first offense, rather than a fine.
But, please, put down the phone. As the saying goes, it can wait.
For more information, visit www.mass.gov and search for “hands-free law.”
