The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is encouraging school districts across the state to try out new tactics to restrict or ban cellphone use.
Commissioner Jeffrey Riley says the state is likely to create a matching grant program of up to $1 million for schools who pilot restrictive cellphone policies.
We hope that at least some of our local school districts join the effort.
When the school year began, only one district, Norton, was considering an outright ban. Most were saying they would more strictly enforce the “no smartphone use during class time” rule that has been in place in all districts for years.
But enforcement of that rule is bound to vary from teacher to teacher and can be skirted by students adept at managing their devices.
We believe local schools should get tougher on cellphones. Students’ health and education could depend on it.
According to a recent advisory issued by the U.S. surgeon general, social media can present a real risk to the mental health of children and teenagers because of the ways their brains are affected by the amount of time they spend using it.
“Teens who use social media for more than three hours a day face double the risk of depression and anxiety symptoms, which is particularly concerning given that the average amount of time that kids use social media is 3½ hours a day,” Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said.
According to the advisory, 95 percent of teenagers ages 13-17 say they use a social media app, and more than a third say they use it “almost constantly.” The Social Media and Youth Mental Health advisory says social media can perpetuate “body dissatisfaction, disordered eating behaviors, social comparison, and low self-esteem, especially among adolescent girls.”
Nearly 1 in 3 adolescents report using screens until midnight or later, the advisory says. And most are using social media during that time.
That’s simply unhealthy at any age.
Among the tactics tried in Massachusetts include only allowing cellphones during lunch and in hallways, using magnetically sealed pouches for students to lock their phones inside and putting cellphone lockers and caddies at the front of classrooms where students place their phones before class starts.
The state is also hoping some districts can develop innovative approaches to enforce a ban.
Schools with outright bans have had mixed success, and not surprisingly, they are strongly opposed by students.
However, they seem to produce a more focused classroom, teachers told state school officials.
For instance, students at Concord-Carlisle High School are required to place their phones in caddies at the front of the class — a method some teachers use to take attendance while restricting use.
“Our general sense is that it really has made a difference in creating a more focused and engaged learning environment and helping students to build those relationships in the classroom,” one teacher told state officials.
Making kids healthier and more focused would seem to be an obvious goal for schools across the state.
We hope at least some of our school districts join the innovators in this effort to improve students’ lives.