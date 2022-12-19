Advocates for physician-assisted suicide are optimistic that 2023 is the year that those suffering from a terminal illness will have the right to die with dignity.
We support that effort.
Legislative leaders say they see a growing consensus on Beacon Hill to approve a bill that will allow Massachusetts to join 10 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing terminally ill patients to receive a doctor’s help to hasten death. The incoming governor, Democrat Maura Healey, also backs the legislation.
The measure would appear to also have public support. Polls taken before a 2012 referendum on the matter showed that voters supported physician-assisted suicide by about 10 percentage points but heavy spending by opponents led to a 51-49% defeat.
Since then, support for the right to die has grown, including a Boston Globe Suffolk University poll released in 2020 that said 70% of Massachusetts residents want the Legislature to legalize the practice.
The legislation outlines that to qualify for medical aid in dying, a patient would need to be mentally sound and deemed terminally ill with six months or less to live. Two physicians would need to sign off on the practice.
Once a patient receives the life-ending drugs and chooses to die, they would be required to take the medication without help.
A patient would also be allowed to change their mind after receiving the drugs and opt not to consume them.
Proponents say it can offer a peaceful death to those who are terminally ill. Dan Diaz, an advocate whose wife, Brittany Maynard, ended her life through physician-assisted suicide after a terminal cancer diagnosis, explained to WGBH recently why he is supporting the bill.
“Brittany was not going to allow the brain tumor to basically be in the driver’s seat and dictate the amount of suffering she was going to endure,” Diaz said. He and Maynard moved to Oregon in 2014 to get access to the treatment.
Diaz said without the legislation, people with terminal illnesses are currently taking matters into their own hands by consuming fatal doses of medication.
Opponents argue that many people who have chosen physician-assisted suicide did so not because of pain, but because of a loss of abilities and feeling like a burden on others. They say improving access to quality hospice care is really what is needed.
In our view, however, it is far more compassionate to give those assured of death in a short time a chance to do so with less pain and greater dignity. It can also be a relief to their loved ones. Society, by in large, is in favor of ending needless suffering for animals, including our beloved pets. Yet somehow, many balk at extending such mercy to our fellow humans. Why?
We urge that physician-assisted suicide legislation be approved in the coming year and urge local lawmakers to support the effort.