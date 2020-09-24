Last week, the North Attleboro Town Council met.
That's notable for two reasons.
The first is that the council, a relatively new organization under the town's not-yet-year-old charter, is continuing to evolve as a legislative and deliberative body in the experiment in self government that North Attleboro has launched.
The second is the the fact that, as we noted, that meeting was "live, from North Attleboro Town Hall."
After nearly six months of virtual sessions conducted online, members of the council -- well, most of them -- physically gathered together for the first time since the state's emergency shutdown order.
North Attleboro, which buttoned up its municipal offices, schools and most of its businesses in the spring, has gradually begun to reopen. Town Hall has reopened in phases. First, the town did business mainly by phone and emails with many town employees working remotely. Then town offices became available by appointment only. In late July the town welcomed the public back to Town Hall, observing social distancing rules of course.
But most government meetings in North, as was the case in other area communities, were still being held remotely. (That was under an emergency exception to the state's Open Meeting Law, which says the public has to have access to public bodies doing the public's business. The law did not anticipate people doing that via computer, but here we are.)
In most cases, and in North Attleboro's too, public officials made a good faith effort to comply with at least the spirit of the OML, despite the sometimes glitchy meeting software and some officials' struggles with the latest technology.
(Suffice to say, a lot of local meetings were prolonged by rounds of board members saying, "Can you hear me now?")
Last week, the councilors in North decided to take the next step.
Council President Keith Lapointe told The Sun Chronicle in an email: "In collaboration with our town manager, I thought it was important to demonstrate our support for the teachers and students who are starting school hybrid ... So because of that, we decided to see what could be done. While in-person council meetings are not necessarily an essential service like healthcare or education and can be effectively executed remotely, I think If we can manage social distancing through our own hybrid approach, it is worth trying. We will be very careful though, as continued vigilance is extremely important and as leaders, we must model those behaviors."
While not everything went perfectly at that first session -- there were still technical issues that made it difficult for the cable TV-viewing public to hear everything -- we think this was a good start to bringing municipal government back to normal and councilors deserve credit for making the effort.
We look forward to the day when the council will have venue where it can welcome the public and the press in person to watch the business of local government go on.
And we hope more local government bodies follow suit.
