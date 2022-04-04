Route 1 is an old road in need of modernizing.
It began, not as a public highway but as a private road, in the early 1800s. The need for speedier stages — the big horse-drawn coaches that carried passengers, parcels and mail between the two big cities — was growing in the thriving young nation.
In 1802, the Legislature approved a petition from several local “men of prominence” to build a turnpike — a toll highway — between Boston and Providence.
On March 30, 1802, 220 years ago this week, the first meeting of the Citizens’ Coach Company, as it was called, was held at the home of Joseph Holmes of Attleboro.
Colonel Israel Hatch — a North Attleboro man who ran a tavern in what is now known as the Woodcock Garrison House — was the moderator, and Fisher Ames, a founding member of the United States Congress, was elected president.
Construction of the Norfolk and Bristol Turnpike began the same year, and it opened for traffic in 1806. Its main selling point was that it greatly reduced the 10-hour drive between Boston and Providence by offering a direct line between the two cities rather than the meandering path taken by the Post Road, the primary route at the time.
Steep grades on the turnpike and the fact that it avoided small downtowns, unlike the Post Road, made it less popular than investors had hoped. Tolls were also steep, as much as $3 for the entire length of the turnpike.
The death knell for the Citizens’ Coach Company came when the Boston and Providence Railroad opened in 1835. By 1843, the investors petitioned the Legislature to accept the turnpike as a public road.
In the automobile era, Route 1 was the main highway linking Boston and Providence until Interstate 95 opened in the late 1960s. Commercial interests — particularly retail centers around Gillette Stadium and in Attleboro and North Attleboro — have forced such upgrades as dividing the northbound and southbound lanes and improving signaling.
However, long stretches of Route 1 in Wrentham and Plainville remain as they have for decades: two lanes of high-speed traffic with nothing but two yellow lines between them. And traffic is far heavier today than in the pre-I-95 days.
The latest victim of that layout was a Woonsocket woman whose southbound car drifted over the lines hours before dawn earlier this month and collided with a northbound tractor-trailer. Kerri Coppinger was just 25.
Long-term solutions like the ones near the commercial centers have been in the planning stages for years but may take many more years to put in place considering the environmental challenges posed by swampy stretches of Route 1.
That’s why we applaud state plans to implement short-term fixes to troubled areas of Route 1 to avoid future deadly accidents.
Possible solutions could include Jersey barriers dividing the two sides, like in Walpole and Sharon, or yellow plastic dividers, like the ones that prevent turns at Route 1 and George Street in Plainville, site of other fatal crashes.
We hope action is taken swiftly. It’s only a matter of time before failure to do so will have deadly consequences.