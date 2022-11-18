For more than 30 years, Attleboro has enjoyed a string of strong, popular mayors.
Judy Robbins was first elected in 1991 and presided over an administration whose accomplishments included the construction of the Balfour Riverwalk and two middle schools.
Kevin Dumas succeeded her, bringing years of financial stability and laying the groundwork for the construction of a new $260 million Attleboro High School.
Paul Heroux has served the last five years, finishing the work on the high school, conserving the former Highland Country Club when it looked like it was being taken over by developers and pushing through the most aggressive environmental agenda in the city’s history.
All three of those mayors were at times re-elected by wide margins. It’s rare for any city to be governed by just three mayors for more than three decades, and we think Attleboro is a better place to live because of it.
We’re hopeful that tradition of strong city government leadership will continue after Heroux leaves in January to become the new sheriff of Bristol County.
Three candidates have announced their candidacies for a special election to serve the final year of Heroux’s term. Each has a strong track record on the city council but have different views on where they plan to take the city.
John Davis, who served four two-year terms on the council, wants to improve the bread-and-butter services provided by a municipal government, such as education and road conditions.
Cathleen DeSimone, now an at-large city councilor, is focusing on making housing more affordable, improving Attleboro’s roads and infrastructure, and reducing waste disposal costs. She is being endorsed by Heroux.
Jay DiLisio, the current city council president, considers himself a fiscal conservative who wants to preserve municipal services while protecting the taxpayers’ wallets.
We want to thank the candidates for tossing their hats in the ring. The winner will gain a huge political advantage — a foot in the door of the corner office at City Hall in next year’s election — but it’s not easy these days to enter the public arena when harsh, sometimes unwarranted criticism, is just a social media platform and a few clicks away.
Voters should feel blessed that they will again be able to choose among three candidates with long records of public service but differing viewpoints on the future of Attleboro.
We are eager to hear how they plan to make Attleboro an even better place to live.