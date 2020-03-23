If you are watching old movies on TV — and that may well become the national pastime now that baseball spring training has been canceled — you may come across this old gem.
“Lost Horizons” is based on James Hilton’s novel of the same name, and tells the story of a group of travelers fleeing war and revolution who find a refuge of not only peace but apparent bountiful health and (nearly) eternal life.
In the 1930s-vintage film — a neglected classic from legendary director Frank Capra — the aged high lama of “Shangri-La” (you’ll find out just how aged if you see the movie) tells one of the refugees that all that they have found there can be encompassed by the simple philosophy: “Be kind.”
In a civilization that was torn by economic and political turmoil and, as Hilton foresaw, was about to plunge headlong into years of unspeakable violence and slaughter, that advice might have seemed utterly naive.
But it is at the core of every great faith tradition and philosophical system. It’s the Golden Rule absolved of its religious trappings, if such a thing is possible.
It states simply that we should treat others as we would like to be treated.
Or at least that we should try to avoid doing any harm. It requires no belief in a higher power, no complicated system of theology, no carefully constructed ethical foundation.
But adhering to that ideal seems almost a lost cause in the modern world.
In a time marked by bitter divisions over politics, race and even the meaning of what it is to be an American, kindness appears to be further away than ever.
(And have you ever looked at Twitter?)
And yet, at this time in our national life, there is nothing more important.
With every nerve rubbed raw by the gyrations of the stock market, each spike in the numbers of infection and even by the — supposedly — soothing statements of our political leaders, kindness is needed now more than ever.
That’s why it was so moving last week to read the article by Sun Chronicle reporter Abigail DesVergnes about the efforts of people like Don McClain, manager of Nolan’s Flowers in North Attleboro, who put a “STOP, Free roses to brighten these days” sign in front of his Commonwealth Avenue business.
On Facebook, Attleboro High senior Jacob Kane was offering to help senior citizens — or anyone housebound — with errands like grocery shopping.
And Victoria Ziniti, a paraprofessional at a city elementary school, has posted a video aimed at young children stuck at home, away from their friends and normal routines, inviting them to join her in “circle time.”
We can’t retreat from our current strife to Shangri-La. But we can still practice its kindly philosophy here and now to make our lives a little bit easier, if only for the next few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.