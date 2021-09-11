Time, we are told, heals all wounds.
But for some, a span of 20 years has only brought new harm.
That’s the case for Joe Parent, an Attleboro resident who spent two weeks on “The Pile,” searching for victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in New York.
As staff writer George W. Rhodes details in today’s front page story, Parent, a decorated Vietnam veteran and Attleboro firefighter, was a member of a Disaster Medical Assistant Team out of Providence 20 years ago. A paramedic and registered nurse, he and his teammates arrived at the dust-choked site of Ground Zero on Sept. 12.
At first, they searched for survivors of the twin towers’ collapse. There were none. Then began the task of recovering the dead.
For 14 days Parent and thousands of others first responders — police, firefighters, medical professionals and others, breathed the air laden with asbestos and concrete dust in a valiant effort to find those who had been victims of the disaster.
Little did they know that they would, in time, become victims themselves.
Parent, now 73, was diagnosed with pleural mesothelioma on Jan. 8 with a life expectancy of one to two years.
It’s a type of cancer that impacts the lining of the lungs and is mainly caused by exposure to asbestos, according to the American Cancer Society.
As Rhodes notes, it was added to the list of cancers covered by the World Trade Center Health Program, which tracks illnesses caused by the attacks and aims to help those who suffer from them, in 2012.
But not enough of those first responders may realize their peril. Parent wants to warn those who served at Ground Zero to check their health and he wants officials to include mesothelioma on the list of line-of-duty injuries and deaths that will enable its victims and their families to get the help they need.
We agree that its time to recognize mesothelioma as a line of duty disease.
Right now, the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts are trying to get this state to extend a cancer diagnosis as a covered line-of-duty injury to 10 years from five to help with the expenses for patients and families not covered by insurance.
Paul Jacques, president of the Attleboro firefighters union in Attleboro and the legislative agent for the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts, is working with state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, on the issue.
Parent knows that long-term legislative approach won’t help him individually, but, he told Rhodes, now is the time to speak out, before he no longer can.
“This is the perfect time to put this out there,” he said. “I’m dying and thousands of others are dying. This is just starting. The hardest part is yet to come ...”
The state Legislature could make that easier for many. And that could go a long way toward healing some of those wounds from a time 20 years ago.
