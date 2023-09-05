The goal of school committee members should be to further the education of children in their community.
So, why are three candidates running for Attleboro School Committee trying to take books — and the transformative powers they contain — out of the hands of students?
Three challengers for ward seats to the city’s school board — Tara Finn, James Poore and Michael Wagner — want books with sensitive content separated from others in school libraries. Parents would have to give schools permission to let their children view the books.
This is a disturbing proposal that must be quickly rejected.
The candidates’ effort is part of a nationwide push by conservative groups to restrict children’s access to certain books, usually containing sexual content or supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
The American Library Association documented 1,269 demands to censor library books and resources in 2022, the highest number of attempted book bans since the organization began compiling data about censorship in libraries more than 20 years ago. Book challenges last year nearly doubled from 2021.
Censors targeted a record 2,571 books and other content in 2022, a 38 percent increase from the 1,858 targeted for censorship in 2021, the association said.
Surprisingly, there were more attempts to restrict access to books last year in liberal Massachusetts than any other state except Texas, Pennsylvania and Michigan, according to the American Library Association.
Yes, more than Florida.
The three Attleboro candidates do not consider this policy proposal a book ban. As Finn said, she is only asking the schools “to keep inappropriate material out of the hands of” young children.
We have no problem with parents keeping what they believe is “inappropriate material” away from their children. They absolutely have the right to “opt-out,” to choose to restrict content to their children.
But other parents shouldn’t be forced to “opt-in,” to tell the schools their children are allowed to access books others believe is inappropriate.
Proponents of this proposal want the government to decide for parents what is or is not appropriate for their children.
But as Supreme Court Justice William J. Brennan Jr. once wrote, “If there is a bedrock principle underlying the First Amendment, it is that the government may not prohibit the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable.”
We strongly urge Attleboro voters to avoid traveling down this road.
As another Supreme Court justice, William O. Douglas, once wrote, “Restriction of free thought and free speech is the most dangerous of all subversions. It is the one un-American act that could most easily defeat us.”