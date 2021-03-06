When the coronavirus pandemic first began, few knew where it was heading. Would it be over in a few weeks or months? Would we all be back to normal by the summer? The holidays? The unknown was scary and, despite the rolling out of the various vaccines, still is as the virus mutates. We all hope that one day soon, COVID-19 will be but another in a long list of diseases you may catch, but won’t prove so devastating if you do. Reporting on the pandemic and all the turmoil it has caused was a test of endurance for all of us at The Sun Chronicle and remains so. Chasing down the number of cases, suspected cases, hospitalizations and deaths has not been easy. Staff writer George W. Rhodes, an award-winning, veteran journalist who has been with the newspaper for more than 20 years, made it his mission to do that very thing. Weekly he files the area’s virus stats, and with the rest of the staff, cranks out a never-ending plethora of stories that arise because of the pandemic. Last spring, Rhodes began compiling a list of area residents who have died from the virus, seeking death certificates from the various city and town halls to confirm the cause of death, and reaching out to the devastated families. The job is tiring, time consuming and of course, heartbreaking. But it’s necessary. The deaths, as the headline on today’s front page says, are more than numbers. They are real people and real families who have been forever changed by the tragedy we call the pandemic. The Sun Chronicle is committed to profiling every local coronavirus victim. The handful of profiles in today’s edition are just the start. Sadly, we have many, many more to go.
They were mothers and fathers, grandparents and great-grandparents, survivors of war and disasters both natural and manmade.
One served as a teenage Marine Corps machine gun crewmember during World War II. A car wreck as a young man put him in a coma. He believed he was spared from death for a reason. Later in life he never missed a morning praying the rosary at LaSalette Shrine in Attleboro.
Another was a social worker in the city for 25 years, helping young people cope with substance abuse while raising her own family and hosting neighborhood holiday parties that featured decorating a big gingerbread house.
While most were what society would call, “elderly,” some were still living on their own, keeping active, spoiling grandchildren, nieces and nephews; others were facing the range of health and memory issues that come with aging but still with years ahead of them with lives to live and friends and family to touch.
They are some of the more than half million Americans — more than 15,000 in Massachusetts and 250 in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle — who have died over the past year as a consequence of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Many of them, as recounted in today’s front-page story in our Weekend Edition, had large or extended families. As they grew older, they may have been comforted by the hope that their final hours would not be spent alone. In many cases, the virus robbed them of that final solace.
Of course, every death is sad, for an individual and his or her loved ones, no matter that it’s an inevitable end.
But when something that might have been preventable speeds that end before its time, then it raises that death to the level of tragedy.
As a society and a nation we fumbled the initial response to the pandemic. We were not alone in this.
Few recognized the danger in the virus until it had gained a foothold in many vulnerable populations.
But for months, America at the highest levels frittered away chances to stem the virus. Even the admirable speed at which vaccines were developed was almost negated in a badly managed rollout.
Do we want to remember the lives lost in the pandemic and honor those who died? Then let us make a renewed pledge to being prepared for the next health crisis. Let us vow not to dismiss it, politicize it or fail to commit ourselves to fight it. Because the next time, we can’t say we were not forewarned.
And if you cannot do it for your mothers, fathers and grandparents — then do it for your grandchildren.
