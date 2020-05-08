On May 18, a task force led by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito is scheduled to release the guidelines for reopening businesses in Massachusetts.
Safety MUST be the top priority.
Fairness should be a close second.
Bay Staters want to leave their homes, visit family and friends, get back to work and return to normal, as much as safely possible.
Our world has changed in the last two months. We believe most people are willing to take the necessary precautions — washing hands, using disinfectant, keeping a safe social distance from others and wearing a mask when that’s not possible — to ease the financial and emotional worries that have overwhelmed us all during this global pandemic.
No, cooperation will not be 100 percent. Gov. Charlie Baker and other state leaders must accept that.
But we believe the vast majority of adults now understand that they have a responsibility during this public health crisis, and part of that responsibility involves making sure their fellow citizens toe the line when it comes to following safety protocols. Treating citizens as adults, we believe, is a far better enforcement tool than yet another edict coming down from Beacon Hill.
Baker must also understand that the grumbling about opening up the Massachusetts economy comes not just from the supporters of President Donald Trump.
Much of the dissatisfaction, we believe, rests in the lack of fairness when it comes to what is allowed to open and what must close.
Wal-Mart and Target, for instance, are allowed to open because they offer groceries. But shoppers at those stores are free to browse and purchase clothing, appliances and sporting goods.
Meanwhile, department stores like Macy’s, JCPenney and Sears — the three anchors in Emerald Square, North Attleboro’s biggest taxpayer — are closed.
Government shutdowns could well be the final nail in the coffins of these struggling chains.
Baker should explain why shopping at Macy’s is more dangerous than shopping at Wal-Mart, particularly after more than 80 employees at the discounter’s Worcester store tested positive for the coronavirus and two other stores were shut down as a precaution.
Another example: Recreational marijuana stores, struggling to get this maiden industry launched, have been shut down for two months now while liquor stores are allowed to remain open. Voters, however, erased the line between alcohol and cannabis four years ago. If the corner “packie” can safely open, so can the local pot shop.
Baker’s stubbornness has really been on display when it comes to golf.
Every other state either allowed the sport or was about to before the governor on Thursday gave the OK to tee it up.
We understand golf is not “essential.” But it was completely unreasonable for a pro-business governor to shut down a safe practice that generates $2 billion annually and employs more than 30,000 workers.
As is often the case, Massachusetts’ leaders are taking a Boston-centric approach to reopening the state. The pandemic has no doubt struck our state capital worse than most places in America. But there are people outside of Route 128 who should not necessarily be shackled to the same restrictions as those in one of the nation’s coronavirus epicenters.
So please, governor, consider measures that will allow businesses to safely open their doors and workers to get back on the job without fearing for their lives.
But, change the unfair rules that have tied the hands of some businesses while opening up the market for others.
And most of all, trust the people of Massachusetts that they now understand what needs to be done to survive in our pandemic world.
