When school bells ring on Sept. 14, it appears local students will actually be reporting to class, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
That’s a good thing.
Attleboro, North Attleboro, Foxboro and Mansfield school committees this week approved hybrid learning plans for the coming school year.
Other local school districts are expected to act on their plans in the next few days.
Now five months into this stubborn public health crisis, hybrid learning makes the most sense from both a safety and an educational viewpoint.
The state granted local school districts a favor by allowing them to open two weeks later than usual and reducing the minimum classroom days from 180 to 170 days.
Teachers and staff will get those 10 days to adapt to the new environment that COVID-19 has forced on them, which should be very helpful.
Both North Attleboro and Foxboro have similar plans. Classroom sizes will be greatly reduced — and social distancing increased — by having half the students alternate between in-school two days a week and remote learning two days a week. Wednesdays will be remote learning for all students.
Foxboro’s plan is a little different because elementary students will attend four days a week but for just half a day. In-school instruction will focus on core subjects like English and math while courses such as art, music and wellness will be taught online.
During those early days, students will be learning as much about the new rules of school safety as they will about reading, writing and arithmetic. And that’s also a good thing.
Clearly, one of the best lessons we can learn in 2020 is the importance of wearing a mask, washing our hands and keeping a safe distance from others.
Hybrid learning is the smart choice because it allows school districts to pivot, depending which way the key metrics for the pandemic are trending.
If numbers improve, we would certainly like to see more in-school instruction later in the year. The state, backed by education experts, say person-to-person instruction is far superior to trying to learn from a Zoom conference.
But with outbreaks hitting other parts of the country and the numbers slightly up in Massachusetts, this is no time to be fully opening classrooms.
As North Attleboro Superintendent Scott Holcomb told the school committee Monday, “We have to build education on the foundation of safety, safety, safety.”
The teachers’ unions have expressed support for a fully remote model of learning. They are looking to protect the safety of their members, particularly older teachers who may be more susceptible to the virus. This is understandable and a legitimate concern.
However, we hope that unions will work with school districts on a hybrid plan that is as safe as possible without further sacrificing students’ education.
Another year of instruction like last spring could put this generation at risk of falling behind, especially those that do not have the technical or parental support to fully engage in remote learning.
Getting kids back to school is certainly one of the most vexing problems raised by the pandemic.
We believe that for these difficult times and in this area of the state, a hybrid plan offers a safe and flexible alternative while maximizing educational opportunities.
We hope teachers and parents will agree and give it a passing grade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.