Mosquitoes are everywhere around here in the summer and fall. That’s especially worrisome when they’re found to carry Eastern Equine Encephalitis, a fairly rare but often deadly illness.
Over the years, many local communities have banned outdoor activities such as youth and high school sports when an outbreak occurs.
That’s why residents in the Attleboro area and their neighbors to the east and south have largely applauded when the state ramps up chemical spraying efforts to rid the region of the insects. In recent years, millions of acres in Southeastern Massachusetts, where EEE is most commonly found, have been treated from the air and ground.
There may be second thoughts now.
According to a new report, the expensive spraying with a pesticide known as Anvil 10+10 has been found to contain an array of toxic compounds called PFAS, short for per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances.
These so-called “forever chemicals,” which are found in a range of commercial products and never fully degrade, have been linked to cancer, low infant birth weights and a range of diseases, and have long been criticized by environmental advocates.
The amount of some of the chemicals found in the pesticide exceeds recent safety limits imposed by the state for drinking water. Given the amount of pesticide used and how widely it has been dispersed over the years, scientists say it’s likely that the chemicals have leached into ground water and other water sources.
But before you stock up on bottled water, there is reason for hope.
While no federal laws exist on PFAS in our water, most New England states have stepped up to regulate these chemicals. Massachusetts’ new regulations will protect drinking water from six known PFAS.
More importantly, the state has also committed to continue reviewing this class of toxic substances.
There appears to be a lot to learn. For years, the use of PFAS in a variety of compounds, most notably food packaging, has been a subject of controversy among scientists, who are still learning the chemicals’ side effects. Indeed, one study found that PFAS may already be in the bloodstream of 99 percent of Americans, with most feeling no effects.
In the meantime, we urge the state to hold off on any further aerial attacks on mosquitoes until it completes a thorough review of the impact of PFAS on Massachusetts’ water supply, especially here in the southeastern part of the commonwealth. After all, these pests can largely be managed with repellent and long sleeves.
Better to be safe than sorry when it comes to chemicals we don’t yet fully understand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.