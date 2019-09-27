Let’s make a deal.
That could be the motto for the Attleboro administration of Mayor Paul Heroux.
If one approach doesn’t work, the mayor, it would seem, is always ready to try another tack.
Heroux has been looking to sell the city-owned Richardson School building on Pine Street because its management company, the quasi-public, non-profit Community Development for Attleboro (CDA), of which he is the head by virtue of his position as mayor, doesn’t have the money to maintain it.
That means the aging building is costing the city money that Heroux believes can be better spent elsewhere.
However, there are public service, government and non-profit agencies located in the building that would like to stay where they are.
The agencies, which include St. Vincent de Paul’s Reentry Program for prisoners in the county jail, Attleboro Interfaith Collaborative and Pave Your Path, an anti-poverty organization, argue that having so many agencies together in one place in the center of town is a benefit to those who need the services and the community as a whole.
Earlier this year, noting that two of those agencies pay no rent and six pay below market rent, the mayor moved to sell the 23,500-square-foot, 118-year-old red-brick structure to a developer interested in turning the space into housing units and putting it back on the tax rolls.
However, after running into pushback from the agencies and their local advocates, the mayor has changed his focus. The city does not need to make a profit off the building, he says. It only needs to stop bleeding money trying to maintain it.
So, his proposal is that a non-profit organization buy the building, with the provision it not alter its façade and allow the various social service agencies to remain. And the price is right, $1.
It may not quite be a “win-win” as the mayor says, since some agency is going to be faced with the responsibility of heating, cooling and otherwise maintaining the structure — no small expense for any organization that, by definition, does not have a lot of money to spare.
But, it’s an important step ahead that preserves a historic Attleboro building and maintains a home that’s centrally accessible for groups and agencies that serve a needy population.
We hope the city council gives serious consideration to the mayor’s idea. And that some not-for-profit agency can see the wisdom of the idea.
After all, a deal like this doesn’t come along every day.
