No so long ago, anyone reasonably adept with tools and armed with a basic knowledge of the internal combustion engine could attempt, with some degree of confidence, minor repairs on the family car.
Certainly any competent neighborhood garage could fix the more serious issues, and probably give you a loaner to boot.
But today, it’s a brave “shade tree mechanic” who essays anything more daunting than changing a light bulb. And even then, you can be faced with dismantling a good part of the vehicle before noting in the manual that this is a job best left to a professional and they’ll have it ready in about a week.
If you wish to blame this — along with other woes of modern life — on the computer, feel free. But that “check engine” light on your dash has probably saved you much grief since you can get a problem diagnosed and repaired before it becomes a major expense or, worse yet, a safety hazard.
That high technology comes at a cost, of course.
Repair people need to be able to access that data and interpret it.
That means equipment, training and time, all of which are expensive.
So it’s little wonder that the originators of that technology — primarily automakers and their subsidiaries — want to keep it to themselves, freezing out independent repair shops.
A few years ago, however, voters in Massachusetts rejected that business plan with the nation’s first right-to-repair bill, allowing repair facilities that were not part of the dealer network to buy access.
But time, and tech, march on and the latest version of computer diagnostics, telematics, can be broadcast from your vehicle to a repair facility wirelessly, meaning that when that engine light pops on, a mechanic can be ready with that part or new tire you need before you pull through the garage bay doors.
Now the advocates of a new referendum say it’s time once again to ensure that every repair shop that needs it has access to the latest technology. We think that’s only fair.
The law isn’t perfect. That’s why the Legislature, as it did with the 2013 right-to-repair law, will have to step in a tweak it to answer issues about safety and security of the data.
But we think the opponents of the law have done themselves no favors by overhyping the risks it poses. For example, the “No” campaigners lean heavily on a statement from “Jane Doe Inc.,” a Massachusetts advocacy group against domestic violence and abuse.
But, on its website, that group now says its position on the referendum has “evolved” and, while saying it’s staying neutral, complains that it’s wrong to use the fears of abuse survivors to promote a political position.
For that alone, we think the opponents of Question 1 deserve to get their comeuppance at the ballot box.
