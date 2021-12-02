Phil Saviano had many friends in the Attleboro area — too many.
Saviano, who died Nov. 28 of cancer at the age of 69, became one of the most prominent voices among victims of clergy abuse. His horrific personal story and precise documentation of the abuse he received helped make it clear that the Catholic Church covered up hundreds of cases of sexual abuse by priests.
In 1997, he founded a New England chapter of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, a support group for the many victims of Catholic clergy abuse. And he received praise for being a valiant, eloquent and courageous champion who refused to be silenced.
The Attleboro area knows only too well the devastating impact of the molestation of children at the hands of priests and the coverup by the church’s hierarchy.
In 1990, victims of Father James Porter, a priest assigned to St. Mary’s Church in North Attleboro in the early 1960s, broke a nearly 30-year silence and told of the abuse they endured.
Porter, who died in 2005, was found guilty in 1993 of molesting 28 children in parishes in Fall River and New Bedford as well as North Attleboro. But he is widely suspected of molesting dozens more in North Attleboro alone.
Phil Saviano understood their pain.
In December 1992, he was at the lowest point of his life — 40 years old, out of work and dying of AIDS.
Leafing through The Boston Globe, he saw a small item that contained a familiar name.
A Catholic priest, David Holley, had been arrested for abusing boys in the 1970s at a church in New Mexico.
“It was a life-changing moment,” Saviano later told the British newspaper the Daily Mail. “It was the day all the bells went off for me. I suddenly saw how naive I had been in assuming he had only done this to me.”
Almost three decades earlier, beginning when Saviano was 11, he had been repeatedly molested by Holley at St. Denis Catholic Church in Douglas. The abuse went on for a year and a half, until Holley left the parish.
In 1995, he reached a financial settlement with the Diocese of Worcester that amounted to $5,700 after attorney fees, turning down a larger payout that would have required him to keep silent about his childhood trauma.
He believed the only reason he didn’t have to sign a confidentiality agreement was that no one expected him to live.
“If I had not been dying of AIDS, I would not have had the courage to come forward,” Saviano told The Globe in 2009, “but at that point my career was over, I was on my way out physically, my reputation was shot in the eyes of many people, and I didn’t have a lot to lose. This was a final opportunity to effect some change and address this thing that happened to me when I was a kid.”
Saviano became a central figure in a series of stories by a group of Boston Globe investigative reporters called the Spotlight team detailing predatory behavior by dozens of Boston-area priests, coupled with a concerted effort by top church officials to conceal their misdeeds.
The Globe won the Pulitzer Prize for its articles and formed the basis of the 2015 film “Spotlight,” which won Oscars for best picture and best original screenplay.
Saviano was on the Academy Awards stage that night when executive producer and co-writer Josh Singer called him a “true hero.”
We agree, and we believe many others in the Attleboro area — too many — must feel the same.
