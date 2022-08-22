Nearly a year ago, 40-year-old David K. Jones, a beloved Boston University professor from Milton, went out for a jog.
Jones cut through the JFK Library/UMass MBTA station in Dorchester and chose a stairway that had been closed since January 2020. He did not know there was a gap in the stairway.
He plunged to his death.
Jones’ fatal fall on Sept. 11, 2021, is among the horrendous events which have prompted an unprecedented safety overhaul by the MBTA highlighted by the ongoing month-long shutdown of the T’s Orange Line.
Among the improvements will be an $8 million project to renovate the MBTA’s commuter rail station in Attleboro, which has been closed for 18 months because of the dire condition of the pedestrian walkway that goes over the train tracks. That work is tentatively set to begin this fall.
The hazardous conditions at the Dorchester and South Attleboro are apparently just the tip of the iceberg and display the transit authority’s long-time neglect of safety conditions for its commuters.
Public records show that the old, rundown staircase in Dorchester sat for months in its hazardous condition. Plus, there were staircases in two other stations — State Street and the Hynes Convention Center — that also needed repairs.
The records show that the T did inspect the stairs occasionally and had been warned by riders and its own workers about them. Yet, a permit wasn’t filed to fix them, and though a sign said the repairs would be done by fall 2020, it sat there well beyond that deadline. The problems go beyond that as it is unclear who was even responsible for the stairs.
In 2009, custody was transferred from the Department of Conservation and Recreation to the state Department of Transportation. But the move didn’t transfer custody specifically to the MBTA, and afterward, no one was entirely sure who was supposed to maintain the staircase.
We’re grateful the tragedy in Dorchester never occurred in South Attleboro. We commend state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, who has pushed hard for the station’s renovation along with state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro and U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat from Newton.
Attorney General Maura Healey, the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor, backed the project during a visit to the city last week. We hope the Republican nominee will do so as well. Transportation plans and day care for hundreds of commuters has been disrupted by the South Attleboro shutdown, but it will be worthwhile.
A repeat of the David K. Jones tragedy would be unforgivable.