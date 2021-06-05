It was the high school class without a school.
It was almost the class without a graduation — again.
While last year’s graduations were a wild, sometimes unsettling mix of in-person, drive-by and socially distanced events, this June, at least, the young men and women of the area will be gathering together on fields and in gyms and auditoriums with a larger selection of friends and family.
That’s largely because they — and their elders — have managed to tame the pandemic that kept them home or learning in hybrid classes for much of the the past school year.
While seniors in 2020 lost out on many of the traditions that make that last year in high school so memorable — parties, proms, commencements — the Class of 2021 had an entire skewed senior year.
As Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey said, they still had to deal with one-way corridors, masks and a cafeteria full of students all facing one way and silent, but at least they were back.
It was understandable that some of them felt cheated. It was a stressor in a year filed with them.
And yet, here they are. As they told us for this weekend’s front page story, they are not only here, they prevailed.
For Sean Drew, a track athlete at North Attleboro High, the hybrid learning model felt strange at first. But soon, he began “to fall into a rhythm and become comfortable with the new normal,” he said.
For Attleboro High’s Ashley Candiales, there was a realization. “After a while we had to start taking advantage of every moment,” Candiales said. “We had to make the most of what we had.”
Gabriella Bosh, who will be studying biomedical engineering at UConn in the fall, would agree. “Don’t waste a single moment,” she said. “Say ‘yes’ to things because you never know when life can get turned upside down.”
Dylan Wade, who is headed to Norwich University in September, found the year a challenge. “I missed the interaction with teachers and friends,” he said, and the isolation at home was difficult. Nevertheless, he made the honor roll. “I was still able to get through it,” he said.
Yes, they learned that they could meet challenges they never thought they would, that no students had faced before.
They could adapt, overcome and persevere.
That came with the help of caring teachers, skilled staff and understanding parents.
But it’s a lesson that will serve them well at work, in college and in their lives as future citizens.
That’s a good year at school.
