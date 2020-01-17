Boston is a baseball town. Oh, Hub fans may flirt with the Celtics and the Bruins and even conduct a passionate dalliance with a certain NFL franchise located in far off Foxboro.
But they’ll always come back to the Red Sox and Fenway.
Other cities establish Major League Baseball franchises in the same way they collect other markers to prove they are, literally, in the big leagues.
“Yep, we’ve got your convention center, your airport, the biggest ball of twine west of the Missouri, a football team in a brand new tax-funded stadium, one of those ice hockey teams and, oh yeah, a baseball team plays here, too.”
But for more than a century, Boston — and, by extension, the rest of New England as well — has lived and died by the fortunes of the Olde Town Team.
Through the long championship drought that began in 1918, Sox fans’ devotion to their team became the stuff of legend — and literature. No less a figure than John Updike in a New Yorker piece on Ted Williams last game in the “lyric little bandbox” of Fenway penned a minor classic in “Hub Fans Bid Kid Adieu.”
And those who wear the carmine hose are more than just sports stars. Williams, Yaz, Pedro, Big Pappi, Mookie and all the rest become part of a family.
That’s why the sudden fall of Alex Cora hurts so much. Cora, who brought Boston its last World Series title and won fans’ and players’ hearts in his first year as manager in 2018, was summarily fired this week by the Red Sox organization after being implicated in a sign-stealing scheme for a former team that’s being called the worst baseball scandal since the Black Sox of 1919.
Stealing signs — the hand signals catchers flash to the mound so they know what pitch to expect — is as old as baseball.
What the Houston Astros did when Cora was part of the coaching staff was to take it to another and totally unacceptable technologically enhanced level, using a video camera to transmit those signs to their dugout and then signal the batter.
Two other Astros officials have been suspended from the sport for a year and subsequently fired from their posts.
And now the Sox face allegations Cora may have used the same video surveillance system in Boston, which, if true, could mean major penalties for the Red Sox in what fans hoped would be a rebuilding year after a disappointing 2019 season.
The Red Sox organization had no choice but to let Cora go in an attempt to mitigate the damage.
But will anything repair the broken faith with the Fenway faithful?
We think the answer is yes.
A love that can survive the curse of the Bambino, decades of taunts from Yankee fans and even Bucky Dent is no passing fancy.
Pitchers and catchers report to spring training Feb. 11.
Play ball!
