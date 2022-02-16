Here’s how Massachusetts legislative leaders ended this week’s statement announcing that the State House will reopen on Feb. 22: “We look forward to seeing the public in the State House.”
Nothing could be further from the truth.
If Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ron Mariano really wanted taxpaying citizens to return to the State House after closing it in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they would have figured out a way a long time ago. After all, every other state in America managed to reopen its capitol before Massachusetts did.
Our leaders on Beacon Hill locked the public out of the State House for more than 700 days, relenting only after being embarrassed by protesters and advocacy groups, who launched a campaign asking voters to call their representatives and demand the reopening.
Spilka and Mariano say time was needed to work out the safety protocols, noting that the golden-dome building is a tourist attraction that receives heavy foot traffic. Funny that many other statehouses are also tourist attractions, including the one on Smith Hill in Providence, and they didn’t seem to have an issue opening months ago.
But the rest of the state — the rest of the nation — has figured out ways to get back to work as safely as possible during this nearly two-year-old pandemic. Spilka and Mariano’s lame safety excuse is a slap in the face to folks like restaurant workers and hair stylists, who have been face to face with the public for more than 20 months because they really had no choice.
The Massachusetts Legislature, however, does not need the public or even want constituents around. Allowing taxpayers in to talk to them or observe debate would only bring unwanted scrutiny.
The locked down State House is only the latest example of the arrogant, autocratic leadership we get from Beacon Hill. Time and again, Massachusetts — where this democracy was born — has been called the least transparent state in America, with good reason.
After all, the executive, legislative and judicial branches of state government are not bound by any public records law. Want to know how your representative voted or how the Legislature decided on how to spend nearly $50 billion in your tax money? You’re out of luck in Massachusetts.
Local city councils, select boards and school committees do have to collect and provide public records. They also must meet in public except in a few rare instances.
The Legislature and its committees do not, nor do they have to record what goes on in these sessions. It may be the people’s business, but it is being conducted largely in private.
Bravo to the protesters and advocacy groups who said enough is enough and demanded that the State House reopen.
And shame on Spilka and Mariano. It’s not your house, it’s the people’s house and the people should have been invited back long ago.