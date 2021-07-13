Dighton-Rehoboth School Committee Katie Ferreira-Aubin should resign immediately.
Her insensitive and irrational postings, comparing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate to the Holocaust, show she lacks the judgment to make sound policy decisions for the school district and the children it serves.
What’s worse is that she fails to understand that her attempts at being inflammatory show a true ignorance of history and are insulting and irrational, not just to the Jewish community but to all of her constituents as well as students.
“When you explain things in that extreme, it does get people’s attention to kind of say, ‘OK, maybe our freedoms are being taken away right now.’ So, sometimes you do have to use extremes to get attention. But I stand by it,” Ferreira-Aubin told the NBC 10 I-Team.
Asked whether connecting a vaccine mandate to Nazi Germany’s extermination of 6 million Jews during World War II was going too far, she said, “I don’t know. It got a lot of attention. So, maybe not.”
Ferreira-Aubin apparently believes the number of views she draw on social media is directly proportional to the persuasiveness of her argument. But what has really attracted the public’s attention is how ridiculous and galling those views are.
“If a student or teacher was found to have posts like these, they would be held accountable, and disciplinary actions would take place,” said parent Brooke Reeves, who started an online petition calling for Ferreira-Aubin’s resignation.
Dighton-Rehoboth Superintendent Anthony Azar called the posts “reprehensible.”
“It must be made clear that the comments within the social media posts do not reflect the values and beliefs of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District,” he said.
There are reasonable arguments against the government requiring students and school employees to get COVID-19 shots.
Ferreira-Aubin can and should make those arguments if and when the matter goes before the school committee.
But to post insulting and inflammatory comments — and then to double down on them in the face of justifiable criticism — shows she is little more than an attention seeker uninterested in listening to the public health side of a debate that involves the well-being of more than 2,600 students as well as teachers and others employees.
Normally, we would suggest that Ferreira-Aubin apologize and meet with leaders of the Jewish community to get a lesson in sensitivity. But instead of showing remorse, she has taken pride in her public comments.
That shows Ferreira-Aubin cannot be trusted to make sound decisions for the children of Dighton and Rehoboth.
She should resign her position immediately.
