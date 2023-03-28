What are you hiding, House Speaker Ronald Mariano?
How about you, Senate President Karen Spilka?
Mariano’s scathing refusal to allow the Massachusetts Legislature to be reviewed by the office of State Auditor Diana DiZoglio, following a similar response from Spilka, provides further proof that the state’s leading lawmakers want to conduct the public’s business in private.
The leaders of both chambers have made it clear that they intend to keep it business as usual on Beacon Hill, stating their case on legal grounds. They say the state constitution requires separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches, preventing the auditor from reviewing lawmakers’ activities.
In his sharply worded letter sent to DiZoglio Friday, Mariano even had the nerve to turn the newly elected auditor’s push to end the secrecy that envelopes Beacon Hill against her, saying she was trying to overrule voters.
“The people of the Commonwealth are the final arbiters of the performance of their duly elected representatives,” he wrote. “As those representatives, we safeguard these constitutional protections not because of institutional jealousies but the Massachusetts Constitution guarantees ‘the people of this Commonwealth…the sole and exclusive right of governing themselves.’”
Wrong.
The citizens of Massachusetts do NOT want our legislators deciding how to spend our money behind closed doors.
The citizens of Massachusetts do NOT want all major policy and budget questions decided by a handful of legislative leaders — all from the Democratic Party — sapping any authority from rank-and-file lawmakers who represent the vast majority of the state’s voters.
And the citizens of Massachusetts certainly do NOT want to continue to have the least transparent state government in America, the only one that exempts its legislative branch from the public records law.
As we have said before, it is an embarrassment to the state where American democracy was born.
DiZoglio said she intends to pursue the audit, even if it means going to court. “I find it disappointing that the Speaker is fighting an audit of what is happening in the people’s house, where the people’s business is conducted, using the people’s money,” she said.
Is that what Spilka and Mariano want? Do they really want to defend their “right” to secrecy in a lawsuit brought by a member of their own party?
Even if a judge sides with them, do Spilka and Mariano really think they will win in the court of public opinion?
We urge DiZoglio to pursue her efforts to shine a light on Beacon Hill. Legislative leaders have clearly dug in their heels in order preserve their closed-door way of doing business.
But why?
What are you hiding, President Spilka and Speaker Mariano?