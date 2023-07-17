Just days before Maura Healey’s inauguration, we wrote this:
“When she is sworn in as governor next month, Healey says she will open the executive branch to public records requests. She also says she will file a bill to change the public records law to make the executive, legislative and judicial branches open to requests.
“It’s a huge step towards transparency in state government, simply because it will make the people we elect more accountable.
“It’s long overdue in Massachusetts.”
Healey, we believed, would not be just another Beacon Hill politician, conducting the public’s business behind closed doors.
Boy, were we suckers.
Less than a month after taking office, Healey said she wouldn’t file a bill to align Massachusetts with every other state government in America by making all the three branches of state government subject to the public records law.
And in her first six months in office, she has thrown up roadblock after roadblock to journalists’ legitimate requests for information about public business.
The latest example is Healey’s refusal to release records related to her administration’s efforts to stockpile abortion drugs following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Healey’s office apparently disagrees, refusing to release several key documents that would have outlined the governor’s efforts.
The Statehouse News Service, through a public records request, sought access to any emails mentioning the drug, mifepristone, between April 1 and April 10 of this year sent or received by Healey and three of her top lieutenants.
As the News Service reported, “The gap in the records that the governor’s office was willing to release leads to a gap in the publicly visible timeline, and Healey’s voice is absent from the less than 50 emails made available.”
What was your governor doing? Apparently, she doesn’t want you to know.
Earlier this year, the Healey administration refused to release copies of sexual harassment complaints filed with the governor’s office in the past five years and rejected a request for settlement or severance agreements involving members of the governor’s office during the same period of time.
Healey has also rejected requests from The Boston Globe for a list of donors to her transition and inauguration, which were privately funded. But the public has every right to know who was doing the governor a favor — and who may want that favor returned in the future.
To be fair, Healey’s predecessor, Republican Charlie Baker, withheld similar information. For instance, his 2014 transition team was also privately funded with dark money.
Still, it is hugely disappointing to see her promises of transparency fall by the wayside as soon as she entered the corner office.
It appears Healey has discovered that it’s far easier to avoid scrutiny by simply withholding what in every other state in the country would be public information. Legislative leaders learned that lesson years ago.
There are still 3½ years left in her term, giving Healey plenty of time to reverse course and fulfill her promise of transparency.
Until then, it is clear she is just another Beacon Hill politician.