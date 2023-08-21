Friday was a scary day.
It started about 8:30 a.m. when our phones emitted a piercing shriek and vibrated rapidly. Tornado warning, the alert said, head to the safety of your basement immediately. This is a dangerous situation.
We live in New England, not Kansas, we thought to ourselves. We don’t get tornadoes.
Not true.
New England averages four to five tornadoes a year, the National Weather Service says. Most are weak, like the EF-1 that touched down at the North Attleboro-Mansfield line Friday morning. That’s still strong enough to produce winds of up to 90 mph, uproot large trees and pull a 1,000-pound HVAC unit six fee from its rooftop moorings, which happened Friday to a Mansfield company.
That strike came moments after an EF-2 strength tornado hit nearby Johnston, R.I., lifting a car off the ground on Interstate 295, leaving the driver shaken and with minor injuries.
Some may recall a 2011 tornado, reported as an EF-3, which killed three people in the Springfield area. Or, the EF-3 tornado that struck Providence in 1986, leaving homes and factory buildings seriously damaged. But most of us do not remember New England’s deadliest tornado struck 70 years ago this summer in central Massachusetts.
The date was Tuesday, June 9, 1953. The storm, which traveled 46 miles, started near Petersham at 4:25 p.m. and ended near Framingham at about 5:43 p.m. It cut a path a mile wide at maximum and was on the ground for 84 minutes.
It was the strongest of four tornadoes that struck the region that day, including one that touched down Mansfield and Wrentham.
Most affected by the big storm didn’t know what hit them. At the time, there was no Doppler radar and no warning. Buildings were destroyed, houses flattened, cars overturned and trees snapped and debarked.
Debris was found as far away as Boston and Cape Cod. A wedding dress hanging in a closet in Worcester turned up in Natick.
People at first thought the damage was the result of a Soviet attack on the United States or was the side effect of nuclear testing. The National Guard came out to quell the panic and to help search for bodies.
After the Fujita scale was developed in 1971, the tornado was rated F-4, just below the maximum rating of F-5. While the Fujita scale has since been updated, an F-4 rating estimates wind speeds at 207–260 mph. The tornado itself moved nearly 35 mph.
To this day, it remains the deadliest tornado to have ever struck New England and one of the 25 worst storms in U.S. history, according to the New England Historical Society. The tornado killed at least 90 people — including 60 in a single minute in a Worcester factory – injured another 1,288, destroyed 4,000 buildings and caused $52 million in damage, equivalent to over half a billion dollars today.
Could we experience more tornadoes? It’s certainly possible as temperatures steadily rise across the planet.
But let’s be thankful that today we have Doppler radar and far more sophisticated forecasting technology. And most of us have an alert system nearby 24/7.
So, let’s heed the advice which accompanies that piercing shriek and take precautions.
A tornado could be like Friday’s, which we escaped relatively unscathed.
Or we could face a storm like Worcester did 70 years ago.
In that case, lives are on the line.