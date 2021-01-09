Small businesses are the lifeblood of the economy. They are the job creators, the source of local taxes and, in many cases, the fulfillment of the hopes and hard work of people seeking to fulfill the American dream.
This winter, they are suffering as never before.
A team of Harvard University and Brown University economists estimate nearly 29% of small businesses have folded since January of last year, before the pandemic took hold of the country. Even those who managed to hang on are hurting. Revenue for small businesses has dipped by 32%, today’s front page story by staff writer Kayla Canne reports.
Massachusetts’ numbers are even higher, with a 36% decrease in the number of open small businesses across the state and a 46% loss in small business revenue.
The Massachusetts director for the National Federation of Independent Business, Chris Carlozzi, said new pressures this winter could jeopardize the security of even those businesses who have made it through the toughest part of the pandemic-induced recession — especially now that the holiday shopping season is over.
And businesses face a hike in the minimum wage with the new year. While it does not come as a shock — the increase is part of a five-year package that will gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by 2023 — the latest increase boosted wages of the lowest paid workers in the state by 75 cents to $13.50 an hour.
There’s disagreement among economists as to whether hikes in the minimum wage are good or bad for the economy. But there’s little doubt they create extra woes for small businesses operating on very small margins as it is.
Businesses in Massachusetts can look to some relief. Along with federal emergency programs, the state has a grant system for small entrepreneurs, especially aimed at businesses owned by women and minorities.
That’s all well and good, and the state should do more to help businesses struggling under the weight of the commonwealth’s structure of taxes, regulations and pandemic-related restrictions.
But the real support for local businesses comes from the local customer. We hope that when you are considering making a purchase you act locally.
Those stimulus checks — whether they are $600 or $2,000 — will go further if they are spent in your own backyard.
Instead of a credit card purchase at a big box behemoth or online at a flashy corporate website, find a hometown retailer who will appreciate your business.
That money will stay in your community and, who knows, may even come back to you.
Small is beautiful, but it can also be smart.
