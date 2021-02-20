It’s somewhat disturbing to see that a lot of the press coverage surrounding the clumsy rollout of the state’s new coronavirus website centers on the question of how all this will affect Gov. Charlie Baker.
Conservative commentators have said the fiasco — along with the Republican governor’s other pandemic actions — show that he’s an out-of-touch bureaucrat.
One website opined that if this latest snafu doesn’t stick to the Teflon chief executive then nothing will.
This is so not the point.
(The governor we think, will be just fine, by the way. Yes, his reputation as a cool-headed management expert is dented but, despite the best efforts of talk radio and the Boston Herald editorial page, citizens of the commonwealth persist in their obstinance in refusing to hate Charlie Baker. Will frustration over the website impact his political future? That depends on whether the site’s problems are quickly resolved. The election in a long way away and the public’s memory is short.)
It’s worth pointing out, however, that even with all its website woes, the state did see some 60,000 people sign up for appointments to be vaccinated.
That’s actually a hopeful sign. In spite of all the talk of “pandemic fatigue,” thousands of the commonwealth’s citizens have already heeded the advice of medical experts and public health professionals that vaccination is the key to ending the pandemic, or at least making it less of a threat.
Remarkably, that’s not true everywhere in this country. Recent polling indicates that as many as half of all Americans — many of them poor, persons of color or living in rural areas — say they would not get the shot if offered.
That’s a failure of public education that has to be addressed state by state and town by town.
But, before Massachusetts claims bragging rights in the pandemic fight, one area where we are lagging behind is in testing. As staff writer George W. Rhodes points out in today’s front page story, testing for COVID-19 has fallen off.
Massachusetts testing dropped 6.45 percent over a one-month period, from Jan. 7 to Feb. 4.
Officials with the state health department say that with cases plummeting nationwide, statewide and locally, fewer people are symptomatic and fewer are getting tested.
“Massachusetts and the rest of the country are seeing decreases in case numbers,” DPH spokesperson Omar Cabrera said. “As cases go down, the number of people with symptoms decrease.”
But testing is still crucial as a way of understanding where the disease is and how much of it there is.
Unfortunately, access to testing in the area is spotty and has multiple barriers to access, as today’s story points out.
We should not let the skirmishes over vaccination obscure the other front in the fight against the pandemic. Both vaccinations and testing must be made more widely available.
And that would be good news for Charlie Baker and the rest of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.