The filing of a bill to eliminate the use of Native American mascots in public schools is an event on Beacon Hill as predictable as, well Indian summer.
And while the current version of the proposed legislation wasn’t voted on during the regular session, it still has a chance of a favorable vote out of committee and a floor vote.
The bill would amend state law to ban the use of Native images or terms associated with indigenous people for use as nicknames or mascots for sports teams in the state’s public schools.
Other versions of the bill have failed in prior years, usually stumbling over wording that would appear to ban any reference to Native peoples at all.
But that lack of action at the Statehouse has not stopped school districts around the commonwealth from stepping up and dealing with the issue on their own.
Just a few years ago, some 40 school sports teams in Massachusetts used names like Braves, Warriors or Sachems — often accompanied by caricatures purporting to show Native Americans. That number has fallen to around two dozen today.
The initiatives to change those mascots often came from students themselves who urged their elders to take into account the feelings of Native people who find the nicknames outdated and offensive. It worked.
This is not an excess of “wokeness” or “political correctness” run amok.
At a basic level it is simple courtesy to a people who still live among us, who suffered and have endured centuries of discrimination -- and even genocide -- and who are asking that their lives, ancestors and history be respected.
In a letter to legislative leaders, Megan Page, representing the Pocasset Wampanoag Tribe, headquartered in Fall River, wrote, that “Indigenous people have longed for a day where we are no longer mocked and paraded around like mythical creatures, aggressive warriors, and savages.”
In the circulation area of The Sun Chronicle, three schools maintain the traditional Warrior nicknames and use Native American images of one kind or another.
Foxboro, Seekonk and the King Philip Regional school districts have yet to address the issue in a straightforward way.
It’s past time that they do — and without waiting for the heavy hand of the state to do it for them.
Times change, perceptions alter and what once may have seemed a humorous, respectful or even affectionate reference to another’s ethnicity or family is no longer acceptable.
Like “Indian giver,” with its offensive suggestion of falseness and deception, it’s something from another age. Or like “Indian Summer.”
There are phrases that are part of our history. And that’s where they should stay.
We urge the local legislative delegation to support the bill banning mascots. But we also urge local schools to beat the Legislature to the punch.
