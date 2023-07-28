Shame on Madonna. Shame on Joe Pesci. Shame on Saturday Night Live.
Shame on so many of us, really.
On Oct. 3, 1992, Irish musician and singer Sinéad O’Connor did something that shocked the world. While staring boldly into the camera following a live performance of Bob Marley’s “War” on Saturday Night Live, she held out a photo of Pope John Paul II and said: “We have confidence in the victory of good over evil” as she tore the photo up, allowing the pieces to fall to the stage floor. “Fight the real enemy,” she said as she stepped off the stage.
The world went crazy. Within minutes she was, in a sense, crucified — by the public, fellow musicians and celebrities, right-wing Christians, the media — you name it. Her name was now Mud.
“How dare she?” “How disrespectful!” were common retorts.
The incident of protest haunted her for life. Record labels, fellow celebrities — including Madonna, Joe Pesci and even SNL (who banned her from ever appearing on the show again) — either mocked her, chastised her or simply avoided her the best they could. SNL is said to have destroyed the original tape of the incident.
Boy, were so many of us on the wrong side of history.
Over the next few years the world — especially the Attleboro area — would be forced to reckon with what she had been trying to tell us through her protest: The Catholic Church, with Pope John Paul II as its leader at that time, was corrupt and hiding and enabling child abusers on a scale that, to this day, is difficult to fathom.
For the Attleboro area the biggest case was the Rev. James Porter, a child sex abuser of the highest order who is said to have abused more than 100 children while serving at various parishes in Southeastern Massachusetts, many of them while serving at St. Mary’s in North Attleboro. The Catholic Church did nothing to stop it. Many of the survivors were scarred for life, falling into depression, addiction and even suicide.
The Porter case — which first became public just five months before O’Connor’s SNL appearance — was only the tip of the iceberg. We would later learn — thanks to investigations by The Boston Globe and other journalists — that dozens of more priests in Massachusetts were molesters, protected by the church by either being moved on to other parishes (as in the Porter case), state or even country when their abuse became known. Some were simply quietly retired.
The church abuse scandal has since been brought to light across the nation and even the globe. Few countries, in fact, have been spared the evil.
O’Connor said she took the photo of the pope from her mother’s kitchen wall — a woman she said abused her throughout her childhood.
Fighting child abuse, she said, was far more important than being a pop star. It was, in a sense, her calling.
Today we mourn the death of O’Connor, who died Tuesday at 56. Despite demons of mental illness that haunted her through life, O’Connor tried, in her own special way, to show us the light. It’s too bad so many of us preferred to stay in the dark.