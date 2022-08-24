A little bit of local sports history was made last week.
Dave Turgeon captured the Attleboro Area Golf Association Open, becoming the oldest champion in the tournament’s history.
Turgeon is 64, making him older than the City Open, as the annual local championship is called.
The local golf association was founded in 1961 by local enthusiasts George Fredette, Alex Ohlson and Mal Wendell, not long after John F. Kennedy was sworn in as the 35th president of the United States, and has held a tournament every year since, even during the recent pandemic.
Turgeon is also 51 years older than the youngest competitor in last week’s field, 13-year-old Gavin Walsh, who is entering his freshman year at Bishop Feehan High School.
Turgeon’s triumph comes seven years after the AAGA crowned its youngest champion, 16-year-old Davis Chatfield, then a Bishop Feehan junior who recently turned professional after a four-year career at the University of Notre Dame.
This year’s tournament was a vivid display of the enduring popularity of the City Open over its 62 years and its hold on generations of golfers. Young or old, local golf enthusiasts always mark their calendars for the third weekend in August when the area’s best players will be tested and a champion will emerge.
Perhaps we take for granted the uniqueness of the City Open. Other areas of Massachusetts hold regional golf tournaments, usually at a single course over two days.
But no other local golf association puts on a four-day event involving a qualifying round, then four days of competition over four different courses. Players’ skills are tested on the fast, undulating greens at Foxborough Country, the wide variety of holes at Heather Hill Country Club and the narrow, unforgiving fairways at Wentworth Hills Golf Club and Norton Country Club.
We congratulate Turgeon who overcame various health issues to post a four-stroke victory over Jared Winiarz of Norton, a recent graduate of the University of Hartford.
He displayed perseverance in winning the title on his 13th try.
“I’ve just had a lot of health issues for a number of years now,” Turgeon said after Sunday’s final round. “(I had) a couple of surgeries. It was great to be able to play this year, be healthy ...”
Local golfers should say thanks to owners and members of the four courses which host tournament each year.
And they should especially thank the many AAGA volunteers who put on not just the City Open but other tournaments for junior and senior golfers as well as a youth clinic.
This group, led by Bobby Beach and Bob Gay, long-time co-presidents, is carrying on the tradition started by George Fredette, Alex Ohlson and Mal Wendell over six decades ago.