Once, and not so long ago, just about every business was a small business.
The places where you bought your shoes, picked up your prescriptions, shopped for your groceries, were the very definition of “mom and pop” stores — literally owned by a family and worked, often, by multiple generations of that family. Maybe they were members of your family. They were almost certainly friends.
In addition, they employed local people, who spent their salaries at other local stores employing local people, spending money back into the local economy.
Those stores traded with suppliers and tradespeople who were also local, plowing more of their profits into their communities.
They supported local charitable drives, civic organizations and sports teams.
Not every enterprise qualified as a small business, of course. In the Attleboros the great jewelry companies employed thousands; in Mansfield an iconic chocolate factory gave the town its identity.
But none of those corporations could have functioned without the small businesses that served their workers and gave life to their communities’ downtowns.
The success of those small enterprises didn’t go unnoticed.
Gradually, large corporations — often far away and faceless — began to offer the one thing that locally-owned, single proprietor establishments never could, economies of scale that meant lower prices and — to be fair — greater variety and choice.
The local grocer was overtaken by the supermarket, the drugstore by the pharmacy chain and the corner hardware store by the big box home improvement center.
Consumers gained savings, to be sure, but also lost some things — a personal connection, a font of local knowledge and a source of economic stability they may not have realized was at risk until the “going out of business” signs began to bloom in downtown storefronts.
But local small businesses have not gone away entirely. Some, like Attleboro’s Ryan & Sons have been around for generations. Others, like Mansfield’s Nadia’s Boutique, which opened in May, have taken the plunge in the midst of a pandemic with the hope that the human touch is what counts.
This week, Small Business Saturday hopes to bring the strengths of those businesses to light. The promotion itself is a recognition that small businesses are the lifeblood of any community. The fact it was launched in the midst of a recession over a decade ago and promoted by the American Express Co., which is no one’s idea of a small business, should tell us that.
So this Saturday, take your Christmas list to your very own neighborhood. You may find some bargains. You may even meet some friends.
