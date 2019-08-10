“By the time we got to Woodstock
We were half a million strong
And everywhere was a song and a celebration ...”
— “Woodstock” by Joni Mitchell
Well, not quite.
As has been pointed out elsewhere, Woodstock was not the culmination of the 1960s. That had happened a few weeks before with the moon landing.
Woodstock was the beginning of the 1970s, with all that decade wrought: Watergate, the drug epidemic, economic turmoil (Anyone still have a WIN button?).
If project Apollo was the last gasp of a generational belief in the power of big organizations — like NASA, like the U.S. government — to accomplish big things, Woodstock seemed to mark the beginning of a era in which those institutions broke down.
Those white short-sleeved button-down shirts — complete with plastic pocket protectors — beloved of the engineers at Mission Control, were supplanted by tie-dye T-shirts and bare feet on display at Max Yasgur’s farm just 50 years ago next week.
Woodstock may have been the ideal metaphor for what was to come, starting with the name. Woodstock, technically the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival, didn’t happen in Woodstock, N.Y., thanks to permitting difficulties with the planned host community. Organizers, faced with the crush of fans, eventually gave up even attempting to collect admission fees, and were nearly bankrupted as a result. (Although the release of the concert film “Woodstock” the next year, along with royalties from recordings, helped to pay off the debt.) The event ran short of food, sanitation services and medical help and, as a memorable announcement from the stage had it: “That the brown acid that is circulating around us isn’t too good.”
The nation’s newspaper of record, The New York Times, cast a rather cold eye on the affair with an editorial headlined “Nightmare in the Catskills.” (The more colorful Daily News simply proclaimed, “Traffic Uptight at Hippiefest.”)
And yet ...
The festival really did produce, as advertised, “three (actually four) days of peace & music.” For the now aging generation of baby boomers — whether they ever “got to Woodstock,” only wished they had or only saw it on film — it’s remembered as a seminal experience — a fleeting moment when it seemed as though “the summer of love” might not just last for a season.
Half a century later, an attempt to organize a 50th anniversary concert collapsed in disarray and artist cancellations. Maybe that’s just as well. For we really can’t, Joni Mitchell aside, “get back to the garden.”
Rainy and muddy as it may have been, it may be enough to just remember it.
