Does Todd Kobus know something Attleboro voters don’t?
Or is he a flat-earther — you know, the people who believe everyone from the media, the CIA and FBI to your crazy uncle Jim, got together and conspired to help Joe Biden steal the 2020 election from Donald J. Trump, and probably a few in the midterms as well.
Either way, he should come clean and fess up.
As a sitting city councilor he owes the hard working, honest people at the Attleboro Election Commission, the numerous poll volunteers and every Attleboro resident who has ever voted in a city election, an explanation.
Why, exactly, did he feel the need to tell a Sun Chronicle reporter that, given what has happened nationally, he wanted to ensure that the upcoming special election for a new mayor be “squeaky clean”?
We find it highly irresponsible that a city councilor would make such a statement, thus planting a seed of doubt in the minds of voters.
Is there something amiss at the city’s election office now of which the rest of us are simply unaware?
Have there been allegations of fraud in past Attleboro elections? Veteran city election watchers could recall no time when the validity and procedure of a city election — from school committee on up — was ever in doubt.
Or was it a warning shot that if his preferred candidate doesn’t make the cut, then he will cry foul and follow huckster-in-chief Trump’s playbook by declaring the election process rigged?
Or maybe Councilor Kobus really believes there is, or has been, widespread election corruption elsewhere despite the rulings by dozens of state and federal judges — some of whom were appointed by Trump — who have dismissed more than 50 lawsuits (brought by Trump and his allies) alleging election fraud and other irregularities, as well as governors and state election officials from both parties who have found no such fraud ever existed.
No matter the reason, Councilor Kobus owes Attleboro residents an explanation.