Here’s the good news, kids: There will be no MCAS exams this year.
That, however, doesn’t mean you should get out of them. Nor should teachers and school districts be removed from the obligations of the MCAS system, once the state gets past the current coronavirus pandemic — at least that is our view.
Massachusetts Education Commissioner Jeff Riley on Friday made the easy call of canceling the statewide assessment tests known as MCAS due to the public health crisis. Schools have been closed for weeks and the schedule now is to reopen them on May 4, a date that looks doubtful at best.
The reality is that no one knows when students will return to class, though more and more it looks like it may not be until fall.
Riley really had no choice. The dwindling days in which instruction will be available and, especially, the uncertainty hanging over the rest of the school calendar gave him no other option.
While online learning has continued, it is too unproven and, sadly, too unevenly available across the state to expect students to be prepared for the critical tests.
The real decisions, by Riley and other education leaders, are still to come. We hope those decisions will not give students, schools and teachers a free pass when it comes to the MCAS.
The exams were launched from the state’s 1993 Education Reform Act, which requires annual testing of public school students in grades 4, 8 and 10. The tests are used, in part, to assess the performance of schools and teachers and to show parents, taxpayers and all stakeholders how well their district is performing compared to similar districts across the state.
In addition, high school students are required to pass the 10th-grade test in order to graduate.
The coronavirus has essentially caused education — and virtually all aspects of American society — to hit the brakes for months. The tests need to take a year off.
Here’s what we suggest:
Students in Grade 10 this year should still be required to take — and pass — the exams next year in order to graduate.
There are thousands of high school seniors who failed the graduation exam earlier.
Grant a provisional diploma to those students but require them to take the MCAS one year post-pandemic or lose that diploma.
Simply cancel the tests for lower grades this year and put more effort and resources into getting students some form of long-distance education while we endure the greatest crisis in a generation.
Nothing has been normal since the pandemic was first declared about a month ago. To expect business as usual for MCAS is out of the question.
The real test for state leaders will be on the key questions that still await: How to make sure all students are getting a quality education and how to keep the assessment program intact after this one-year blip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.