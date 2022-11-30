Here’s how much Americans spent on sports bets in 2021: $57.7 billion. That’s up from $21.6 billion in 2020 as more states legalize wagering on games.
Here’s how much taxpayers in the 34 states that allow sports betting have benefited so far in 2022: $2 billion.
Here’s how much Massachusetts taxpayers will benefit from sports gambling in 2022: $0.
It’s been frustrating to see the snail’s pace the state has taken to introduce this source of revenue that’s now available in two out of every three states.
Despite the supermajority held by Democrats, lawmakers dragged their feet for four years after the Supreme Court legalized the practice in 2018, failing to pass a bill until just hours before this year’s session ended on July 31.
The state Gaming Commission hopes to have regulations in place by the end of January, which then must be reviewed and debated before they can be enacted.
It looks like it could be a year between the Legislature’s approval of the bill and the day taxpayers will finally benefit from a practice widely enjoyed by Americans.
However, it’s good to see some progress has been made, including the application by Plainridge Park Casino for on-site sports wagering. Provided there are no issues, the Plainville venue is likely to be one of three sites for on-site betting, along with the casinos in Everett and Springfield.
This is especially key for Plainridge. Legalized sports gambling would bring in millions in additional revenue to the Plainville casino, which is now restricted to slot machines.
The Attleboro area legislative delegation, both Democrats and Republicans, have unanimously supported legalizing sports gambling, at least in part to bring in more revenue and jobs for Plainridge.
They see Massachusetts losing out to other states in this fight, especially after casinos with sportsbooks opened in nearby Lincoln and Tiverton, R.I.
We’ve also long advocated legalized sports betting.
Around one-in-five U.S. adults say they have personally bet money on sports in some way in the last 12 months, whether with friends or family, in person at a casino or other gambling venue, or online with a betting app, according to a Pew Research Center survey released in September.
In our view, it’s far better if the practice is regulated and the black market reduced.
More importantly, profits would help taxpayers, not criminal networks.
Anything regulators can do to move the process along would be helpful to all the casinos, especially Plainridge since the state’s 2010 gambling bill forces the slots-only parlor to compete against venues with gaming tables, such as blackjack and roulette.
But they really should do it for Massachusetts taxpayers.
It’s way past time that they got a piece of the action.