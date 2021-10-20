In recent decades, Massachusetts voters have elected moderate Republican governors such as William Weld, Paul Cellucci, Mitt Romney and now Charlie Baker.
Moderate Republicans, such as Leon Lombardi, John Lepper, Kevin and Betty Poirier, and now Jay Barrows, Sean Dooley and Steve Howitt, have represented the Attleboro area well in the Legislature.
All have provided statesmen-like opposition to the Democratic dominance on Beacon Hill.
They must be disgusted to see the party’s current leadership.
The latest disgrace comes in a story from The Dorchester Reporter on recently filed campaign finance records from the Boston City Council race.
Those record show the Republican State Committee — with the backing of state party Chairman Jim Lyons — spent $3,697 on Facebook ads for city council candidate Donnie Palmer ahead of the Sept. 14 preliminary election.
Palmer, who failed to advance beyond the preliminary race after finishing 14th out of 17 candidates, used social media to attack mayoral hopeful Michelle Wu, the Chicago-born daughter of Taiwanese immigrants.
In one post, Palmer wrote: “ARE WE ABOUT TO ELECT A CHINESE CITIZEN TO CONTROL THE CITY OF BOSTON?” Accompanying the words was a picture of Wu alongside a photo of Chinese head of state Xi Jinping.
Jaclyn Corriveau, a Republican State Committee member who is Asian-American, asked Lyons to rescind his endorsement of Palmer and “denounce Asian hate.” He declined.
When questioned about Lyons, Baker — who has frequently clashed with Lyons, a fervent supporter of former president Donald Trump — called for the state party chairman’s resignation, saying he was concerned “about the level of vitriol and racism that’s come out of a number of members of the committee,” and that it has “no place in life, much less in public life.”
This is the latest in a series of clashes between Baker and Lyons. In June, Baker was among a chorus of Republican officials who denounced anti-gay remarks made by state committee member Deborah Martell and called for her resignation. (Martell said she was “sickened” by a Republican congressional candidate’s decision to adopt two children with his husband.)
Party members called on Lyons to step in, but he declined to do so, citing party bylaws that “freedom of speech and religious liberty are values that are unbending and uncompromising.”
In the most recent case, Lyons responded with a statement defending his actions for the Asian community while a state representative and taking a shot at Baker.
“Perhaps it is time for Gov. Baker to reconsider his party affiliation,” Lyons said.
If the governor wants to be a member of party of divisiveness, of falsifying the truth, of racist dog whistles, then he should pledge full allegiance to the Trump-led GOP.
But we think the Republican Party, in Massachusetts and across America, is better than that. The party of Weld, Cellucci and Romney, the party of Lombardi, Lepper and Poirier, does not portray opponents as evil enemies, as Trump and followers like Lyons do.
Baker called for Lyons’ resignation, but we recognize that will not happen.
Instead, we call upon the Republican State Committee to muster the courage and get the two-thirds vote needed to oust the chairman, if for no other reason than Trump-like rhetoric only damages the GOP cause here in deep blue Massachusetts.
But make no mistake: Jim Lyons is an embarrassment to Massachusetts and especially to the Republican Party and he needs to go.
