The Massachusetts Republican Party has a proud history of getting their members elected governor.
Thirty-one Republicans have been elected the state’s chief executive compared to 19 Democrats. Over the last 30-plus years, while the Bay State has swung hard to the left politically and less than 10% of the electorate is a member of the GOP, Republicans have accounted for five of the last six governors.
Although Democrats may dominate the Legislature, the truth is, parties do not rule Massachusetts politics. The real power rests with the 57% of the electorate that is unenrolled.
Those voters are largely middle-class suburbanites who lean left on social issues but prefer to keep a rein on free-spending Democrats on Beacon Hill. Moderates from William Weld to Charlie Baker have fit that profile and won election to the corner office.
There is a slim chance that Bay State voters will have a choice for a more moderate Republican candidate again this fall.
Although the Republican state convention held Saturday gave its overwhelming support to Geoff Diehl, former president Donald Trump’s Massachusetts campaign chairman, Wrentham businessman Chris Doughty secured 29% of the votes, enough to place him on the September primary ballot.
That will enable the unenrolled majority the choice to vote for Doughty, who has portrayed himself as fiscally conservative and pro-business but has no political track record. (Massachusetts allows unenrolled voters to cast ballot in either political party.)
Otherwise, voters in November would have the choice between a progressive Democrat, most likely Attorney General Maura Healey, and Diehl, a Trump acolyte who supports the former president’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
The ugliness of the Trump era was on full display Saturday in Springfield. Diehl’s speech included promises to hire back the state workers fired by the Baker administration for failing to get a COVID vaccine and dispatching the National Guard to the Southern border “to stop the lawlessness.”
A prominent theme of the convention was the GOP’s opposition to the “indoctrination” of schoolchildren by Democrats. Speaking on that issue, Rayla Campbell, the Republican nominee for secretary of state, produced the convention’s most shocking moment.
“I don’t think it’s nice when they’re telling your 5-year-old that he can (perform a sex act on) another 5-year-old,” she said.
Campbell later told reporters she was referring to a bill updating the state’s sexual education curriculum that could include information on gender identity and sexual orientation. That bill would require any instruction be “age-appropriate.”
The convention displayed the hard swing to the right taken by the state GOP under chairman Jim Lyons. The party’s leadership has adopted the Trump-brand of fiery conservatism while mocking Baker — a two-term incumbent, who has been consistently polled as the nation’s most popular governor in arguably the bluest state in the union.
In short, the Lyons-led party is well outside Massachusetts’ mainstream with no chance of getting Diehl elected governor.
That’s in sharp contrast to the moderate Republicans whom Massachusetts voters have elected since 1990: Weld, Paul Cellucci, Mitt Romney and now Baker.
Whether Doughty deserves to join that club is unknown. He has four months to prove that he has the same political savvy and leadership skills as those predecessors.
But at least voters will have a choice in September.