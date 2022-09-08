Geoff Diehl says November’s gubernatorial election is about the future.
“This is a race for the future of the Commonwealth, and it’s very clear the choice that we’re going to have: Our campaign, which is focused on freedom and prosperity, and Maura Healey, who will put big government over individual freedom,” the Republican nominee for governor said during his victory speech Tuesday night.
Diehl may also be risking the future of the Republican party in Massachusetts.
It’s a huge gamble because the odds seem heavily stacked in favor of Healey, the Democratic nominee.
Over the next two months, Diehl will be trying to sell Massachusetts voters on adopting the hard-right conservatism of former president Donald Trump. Diehl was the co-chair of Trump’s 2020 campaign in Massachusetts; the former state lawmaker has questioned the legitimacy of that election and opposes abortion rights, among other issues.
But the state GOP appears to have failed to read the room.
Support for Trump may play well among the party’s conservative wing but could be a political albatross in a state where registered Republicans make up less than 10% of the electorate compared with about 31% for Democrats and about 57% for independents.
In both the 2016 and 2020 elections, Trump fared poorly in the Bay State, losing both times by a nearly 2-to-1 margin. We doubt that he has gained any support after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection exposed his thirst for power outweighed any respect for our democratic institutions.
Republicans would have had a far better chance against Healey, a two-term attorney general who is running far in front of Diehl in polls, with Chris Doughty, the Wrentham businessman who portrayed himself as a more moderate alternative.
For the past three decades, Massachusetts has elected fiscally conservative, socially moderate Republican governors — Bill Weld, Paul Cellucci, Mitt Romney and now Charlie Baker — to provide a counterweight to the overwhelming Democratic legislative majorities.
Even if Diehl were to be elected, he would have no chance of achieving a conservative agenda because Democrats are guaranteed a veto-proof margin in both chambers.
Baker has been among the nation’s most popular governors because he has worked with Democrats to push through legislation on school funding, criminal reform and, we hope before the year is over, tax relief.
The combination of a moderate governor and a liberal Legislature has hardly been perfect, as continued failures on the MBTA have shown. But Beacon Hill will become even more blue if as expected Healey, a darling among progressives, not only wins but in a landslide.
Though untested and largely unknown, Doughty would have appeared to offer some resistance in the campaign and, if elected, balanced off the overspending and overregulation that looms with a one-party, liberal Legislature.
And a sound defeat will only further damage the state GOP, which is already riven between Trump loyalists and traditional moderates.
But Diehl and the state GOP are all in on Trumpism.
They have a lot to gain — and perhaps a lot more to lose.