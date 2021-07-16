More than 30,000 fans have been regularly cramming into Fenway Park to watch the first-place Boston Red Sox.
In two months, twice that number will be flocking to Foxboro to watch the New England Patriots try to rebound from last year’s disappointing season.
Last weekend, “Black Widow” brought superhero movie fans into theaters in the biggest box office weekend since the pandemic began 16 months ago.
Bars and restaurants have gotten so busy that nearly all have “Help Wanted” signs out front.
Schools reopened fully this spring, and students and teachers may not even need to wear masks by the time classes resume in September.
Need to have your teeth cleaned? No problem. Hair cut? Just make an appointment. Nails trimmed? Sure, step right in.
Even the state’s courthouses reopened this week, with some restrictions and masking still required.
Life may not be exactly what it was like two years ago when no one had heard of COVID-19, but it’s not that far off.
Nearly two-thirds of Massachusetts’ nearly 7 million residents have been vaccinated, and the infection rate and deaths from the virus have seen a marked decline.
And yet …
The Registry of Motor Vehicles in Attleboro remains closed and other nearby branches in Taunton, Brockton and Milford are open by appointment only.
And the Statehouse is not only keeping its doors shut but has no plans to reopen until at least October.
This is simply a bad look for state government.
Registry of Motor Vehicles branches are the most visited state buildings, but the appointment-only system may be permanent in the post-pandemic world, state officials say.
Meanwhile, the Registry’s own website says the AAA office in South Attleboro can perform nearly all the tasks as a full Registry.
How does that make any sense? Why are AAA employees able to carry on their work while Registry employees cannot?
Both Gov. Charlie Baker and House Speaker Ron Mariano have been vague about why the Statehouse remains closed and when it will reopen. Mariano told State House News Service only that they would have a “pretty accurate prediction” on the reopening by Oct. 1. A dispute over mandated vaccines for public employees — Baker is opposed — appears to be one of the hurdles that needs to be cleared.
Meanwhile, the majority of our legislators have been meeting and voting remotely for the last 16 months.
That’s no way to conduct the public’s business.
Businesses figured out how to get up and running long ago. They had an incentive to do so. After all, they need to make money.
But it appears the state is in no rush to reopen its most important buildings, at the very least inconveniencing some consumers.
Why is it OK for stylists to cut your hair, cashiers to bag your groceries and dentists to put their fingers in your mouth while some state employees continue to work in isolation?
The governor and the Legislature appear to be saying that there are two sets of rules, one for private-sector employees and one for public employees.
That’s not a message our state leaders should be sending.
