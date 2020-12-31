Massachusetts failed its most vulnerable citizens — residents of long-term care facilities — in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Monday, 7,272 of the 12,158 COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts were residents of nursing homes, rest homes and assisted living facilities. That’s nearly 60 percent of all deaths, the highest rate in the country.
For a state that prides itself as a national leader in health care, that’s an embarrassment.
This area was not spared from this tragic failure.
Nursing homes in the 10 communities covered by The Sun Chronicle have suffered at least 93 deaths during the pandemic, nearly half the area’s 193 victims.
These are not just statistics. These are parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and siblings who often sustained severe breathing difficulties before dying without the comfort of their families around them.
It is among the saddest chapters in this nearly 10-month tale of misery.
That’s why it is so heartening to see that the Baker administration’s vaccine distribution timeline puts long-term care, rest homes and assisted-living facilities in the first phase, as the second demographic eligible for the shots following health care workers involved in pandemic response.
Teams from CVS and Walgreens pharmacies on Monday began traveling to about 2,000 facilities across Massachusetts to administer the vaccine to approximately 173,000 people, according to the Department of Public Health.
The first shots in this area will be administered by CVS staffers at the Maples Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Wrentham, which has seen more than 30 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths since the pandemic began. Madonna Manor in North Attleboro, which was hit with more than 30 cases and 25 deaths, will follow on Jan. 10.
Before the inoculations even began, Massachusetts had already made big strides at long-term care facilities since the dark days of the pandemic. Grabbing the most headlines then was an outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home that resulted in the deaths of at least 76 veterans and the infection of an additional 84 veterans and more than 80 staff members.
Since July, when two out of three COVID-19 deaths were in nursing homes, the percentage has steadily declined so that the rate is now less than half. To Gov. Charlie Baker’s credit, he has shifted considerable resources to long-term care facilities.
Last spring, the state allocated $130 million to support critical needs in the areas of workforce recruitment and pay, personal protection equipment, testing and infection control. In October, the state announced another round of funding with nearly $60 million earmarked for COVID-19 relief funding.
Those moves have helped nursing homes make significant progress against the virus through statewide surveillance testing of staff, improved PPE supplies and implementation of evidence-based infection control and prevention standards.
In short, the state is making its most vulnerable citizens a top priority, as it should.
After all, these are our parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and siblings, and none should be subjected to the treatment spring’s COVID-19 victims endured.
