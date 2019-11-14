Before steam or gas or electricity, they helped to power the American Industrial Revolution. Some were built by entrepreneurs without engineering expertise but with a lot of Yankee ingenuity and they’ve been standing — in some cases — for well over a century.
Dams that harnessed the swift rivers of Massachusetts to power mills or provide water for growing communities dot the landscape of the Commonwealth.
The question is, how much longer will they stand and what are those charged with maintaining them going to do in the meantime?
A two-year nationwide investigation launched by the Associated Press recently identified at least 1,680 dams that are rated as high-hazard because of the potential for loss of life if they failed and are considered to be in poor or unsatisfactory condition.
In Massachusetts, the AP found 39 such structures in poor or unsatisfactory condition. Fourteen of those were on a list of 100 that a 2011 state audit determined were in poor and unsafe condition.
The Manchester Pond Reservoir East Dike Embankment 3 and 4 and Manchester Pond Reservoir South Dike in Attleboro have long been of concern. Severe erosion and depressions have been found on the structures, which were included in the 2011 state audit, the AP says
Should the dams, which provide the city of Attleboro with its drinking water, fail, several communities downstream could be flooded, including Seekonk, Pawtucket, Providence and East Providence.
The wire service reported that the state launched a program to deal with the risk posed by its 300 high-hazard dams 14 years ago, after the near-breach of one in Taunton forced the evacuation of 2,000 people.
Former Gov. Mitt Romney ordered inspections of dams that were in unsafe, poor or fair condition. A subsequent state Senate report concluded the state had been slow to inspect dams and was not spending enough on dam safety. The state responded by bolstering the dam safety law and increasing spending to more than $2 million for the 2015 fiscal year, and now many of those dams have action plans in place. But spending has since dropped, to about $1.2 million in the 2019 fiscal year.
Two years ago, the state announced more than $11.5 million in grants and loans to assist communities addressing 22 deteriorating dams including repairs to the structures at Dodgeville Pond in Attleboro, Chartley Pond in Norton and the removal of the West Street dam in Foxboro. That’s a start.
But where is the urgency in funding repairs at Manchester Reservoir, where a dam failure could be catastrophic not only for Attleboro’s 40,000 residents but for thousands more in communities downstream?
State Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton, who helped rewrite the state’s dam safety law after the near-failure of one in his hometown, told the AP, “The state’s overall approach to dam regulation has improved substantially since that time, but we must remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure proper maintenance and prompt repair.”
We say it’s about “dam” time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.