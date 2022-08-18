If your child fails to pass Massachusetts’ high school graduation test, blame a tone-deaf board that ignored reasonable concerns raised by educators, parents and state officials.
The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted 8-3 Monday to raise the passing score on the 10th-grade MCAS English exam starting with the Class of 2026, this fall’s incoming freshmen.
An amendment calling to further hike passing scores five years later passed by the same margin.
The board stubbornly insisted on making the graduation test more difficult despite a groundswell of opposition.
Back in June, nearly half of the state’s 200 lawmakers urged the board to reject the move, which was first proposed by Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley.
Of nearly 240 people and groups who commented on the proposal this spring and summer, 98% opposed it.
None of the input offered by any of those groups was incorporated into the change mandated by the board, a sure sign that members had already made up their minds.
Many opponents argued that raising scores will make students learning English, students with disabilities and other vulnerable groups more likely to fail the high-stakes test and drop out of school.
The timing is particularly harmful considering the educational challenges of the last two-plus years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While unavoidable, remote learning set back most students, especially those facing technical and language barriers.
These are the students most likely impacted by the education board’s decision.
The two-step increase is also puzzling considering that it goes beyond Riley’s original proposal of a single hike followed by a study to gauge its effectiveness.
The increase has good intentions.
Riley proposed raising the bar because he said many students, especially those barely passing the test, were not ready for the rigors of college academics.
There were those in the business community who also backed an increase. The Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education said that many graduates now are not ready to launch a career.
Board members say one of their hopes is that raising the bar will force schools to improve.
“The hope and the expectation in any standards-based education system is that if you set reasonable standards and expectations, the school system will make the adjustments needed to meet those expectations,” one member told the Boston Globe. “We are setting very, very reasonable standards.”
But the board’s decision to dig in its heels now is questionable.
Massachusetts is always at or near the top of all public education surveys and is one of just 11 states that requires students to pass a test to graduate.
Students need to catch up on what they lost since COVID-19 struck. They should be given that time, not a higher wall to climb.