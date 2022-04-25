Through March, Massachusetts had collected $3.6 billion in taxes above what it initially projected for the fiscal year that ends June 30.
That’s $3,600,000,000.
Here’s how much the Massachusetts House wants to give back to taxpayers: $0.
The House, firmly entrenched in its we-know-better mode, rejected Gov. Charlie Baker’s proposal to return $700 million in targeted tax cuts in its recent $49.6 billion budget proposal.
Instead, the House instead wants to spend all of the surplus, much of it on worthy sectors hurt by the pandemic, such as early education and child care.
Baker, who has the support of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation and various business groups, argues that the state can do both.
The state has a surplus “almost beyond imagination relative to historical precedent,” and it should be shared with taxpayers, and not just used to fund more government programs.
“I think in many respects, these tax breaks are talking about millions of people, when you put them all together, who would benefit here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts — the vast majority of whom no one would ever describe as high-income,” Baker said, during a news conference held on April 19, the state’s tax deadline. “And I think we should pursue them.”
We agree. Baker’s proposal would provide relief to many Bay Staters at lower income levels who have been set back by the pandemic.
The governor wants to double the senior circuit breaker credit from $1,170 to $2,340, increase the rental deduction cap from $3,000 to $5,000, double tax credits for dependents and child care, and raise the gross income threshold for no-tax status.
An important provision would overhaul the estate tax, raising the threshold to $2 million and only taxing above that figure, not starting at the first dollar. The threshold is now $1 million, which many working-class families can attain given the skyrocketing cost of real estate.
In addition, Massachusetts is the only state that taxes at dollar one. All other tax above the threshold.
Even though the House leadership rejected Baker’s proposal, tax relief is not dead. The House has not yet finalized its spending plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1, and the Senate will also have its turn, probably next month. Tax relief could also morph into separate standalone legislation.
We hope Baker’s proposal survives. His tax cuts would benefit a wide array of citizens hurt by the pandemic and now overwhelmed by the nation’s worst inflation in four decades.
After the last two years, taxpayers need, and deserve, at least $700,000,000 of that $3,600,000,000.