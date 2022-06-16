Earlier this month, Attleboro held its first Pride Festival, celebrating the LGBTQ community.
Mansfield, which has held a pride festival in recent years, recently raised a rainbow flag in front of town hall to display its inclusiveness.
And North Attleboro will be celebrating its first pride festival on June 25.
This would have been unimaginable just 10 years ago.
But so much progress has been made so quickly for gay and transgender rights.
First civil unions were approved (Vermont 2000), then Massachusetts became the first state to allow same-sex marriages (2004).
More victories soon followed: The repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell (2011), the Supreme Court decision providing full marriage equality (2015), the first LGBTQ national monument (marking the Stonewall riot, 2016) and the legalization of same-sex adoption (2017).
And everywhere, there has been an increased visibility in sports, politics and entertainment.
But the LGBTQ community certainly must fear a backlash.
The leaked draft ruling on Roe v. Wade indicates that the solid conservative majority on the Supreme Court may not stop at abortion rights.
The biggest worry would be weakening or undoing the 2015 marriage equality ruling. The result of that would likely, like abortion rights, revert the matter to the states.
Couples married in one state would be un-married in others — with all that implies for government benefits, adoption rights, hospital visitations and basic human dignity.
There’s certainly no public outcry to end marriage rights.
A small minority of Americans (27%) supported legal recognition of gay and lesbian marriages in 1996, when Gallup first asked the question. But support rose steadily over time, eventually reaching the majority level for the first time in 2011.
By the time of the Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision seven years ago, support for gay marriage had reached 60%. The latest Gallup poll has it at 70%.
But there are other foreboding winds blowing against the LGBTQ community.
Just last week, 31 members of the Patriot Front, a right-wing, white supremacist group, were arrested in what appeared to be an attempt to disrupt a gay pride event in Idaho.
“I have no doubt in my mind, they were coming downtown to riot,” said Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White.
Other movements gathering steam include “Don’t Say Gay” bills in places like Florida and Alabama, anti-trans legislation making their way through the legislatures of many states and book bans.
We’re glad to see area communities joining in pride festivals.
Just the fact that these celebrations can take place, openly, tells us how far we’ve come.
And we support their efforts to prevent rolling the clocks back to a time when gays had to live in the closet, in shame.