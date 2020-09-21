Congratulations to the North Attleboro Town Council, the area’s first known municipal body to meet in public in the last six months.
Here’s hoping other committees follow North Attleboro’s example.
In mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic first struck, Gov. Charlie Baker issued an order relieving municipal committees and boards from having to meet in person. Since then, virtually all government bodies across the state have been meeting virtually.
It was the right thing to do at the time. As we have stated here before, however, we believe the era of the Zoom meeting should come to an end as long as COVID-19 cases stay under control.
If it’s safe to go to the store or to a restaurant, if customers can get their nails trimmed and their hair cut, if it’s safe to play baseball and other non-contact sports, it’s safe for leaders of our cities and towns to publicly meet and debate before making decisions that affect taxpayers.
We feel this is especially true for school committees. If teachers and other staff are required to be in school with hundreds of students for a full day of classes, then it should be more than safe enough for school committee members to meet monthly for a couple of hours.
The reopening of schools was one of the driving forces in the North Attleboro Town Council’s decision to gather in person last week for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdown began in March.
“In collaboration with our town manager, I thought it was important to demonstrate our support for the teachers and students who are starting school hybrid this week,” council President Keith Lapointe said.
Lapointe called the Sept. 14 a “hybrid” meeting. Councilors gathered in a meeting room on the lower level of town hall, but due to space limitations the public was not allowed in.
Members of the public who wished to participate had to do so through the GoToMeeting app. The meeting was also carried by North TV, the town’s cable content provider.
There were audio problems during the first session, but overall we found it a good first step.
Having public officials meet and debate face to face is far better than the confusion that inevitably occurs due to audio and Internet disruptions during any virtual discussion.
Lapointe said the council may take it a step further and find a larger venue that would allow the public to attend future meetings.
Several of the town’s schools have the facilities to accommodate the council.
We believe this type of transparency should become more widespread.
While precautions need to be taken to keep public meetings safe and masks are a must, municipal bodies in the Attleboro area and throughout Massachusetts should be making an effort — like the North Attleboro Town Council has — to get out from behind their laptops and open government doors to its citizens.
This is, after all, the public’s business. It needs to be conducted in public.
